We are in phase one of Coronavirus infections, phase two is scary, must be controlled now

Corona Virus cases trend globally, paints a scary picture: Picture this:

1. New York:

wk 1 – 2

wk 2 – 105

wk 3 – 613

2. France

wk 1 – 12

wk 2 – 191

wk 3 – 653

wk 4 – 4499

3. Iran

wk 1 – 2

wk 2 – 43

wk 3 – 245

wk 4 – 4747

wk 5 – 12729

4. Italy

wk 1 – 3

wk 2 – 152

wk 3 – 1036

wk 4 – 6362

wk 5 – 21157

5. Spain

wk 1 – 8

wk 3 – 674

wk 4 – 6043

6. Kenya

Week 1 – 3

Week 2 -?

Week 3 -?

Next two weeks are crucial for Kenya.

If we take adequate precaution and break the chain then we can turn the tide on the Corona virus Outbreak else we have a big problem in hand especially for the elderly population.

So far so good, the government has done well so far in its fight to contain Corona Virus.

Now we are in stage 1 in which Virus spreads through individuals infected but soon in second and third stages it spreads through social contacts & in social gatherings and that is why the government moved fast ban all gatherings and closed school.

This is most critical stage & number of confirmed cases spread exponentially everyday like what happened in Italy between last week of February & second week of March.

From 300 to 10,000. If Kenya is not able to manage this stage for next 3 to 4 weeks then we could have confirmed cases not in hundreds but in hundreds of thousands.

This next one month is crucial. That is why most events & public gatherings have been closed for the next 30 days🙏

Just because schools are closed avoid getting that compulsive travel & Holiday bug. Holidays will come next year too why try your luck with Corona specially with children.

Marriage functions, Birthday parties etc can wait. Don’t try your luck & that bravado that nothing will happen to me.

Next 30 days will be most crucial in medical History of Kenya. Every Kenyan is obliged to take all precautions while at home & while outside for any important work. Precaution is not panic.

Be a responsible citizen by following & educating others to remain careful for next one month.

#stopgatherings

#stayhome

#stopCoronaVirus in Kenya