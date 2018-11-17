This Warning Message Was Delivered To Governor Obado, His Troubles Will Worse If Listen To Events Out There.

By Gabriel O

If you are close to Governor Okoth Obado.

Kindly tell him that the First Law of Holes says, and I quote, that “When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Digging a hole makes it deeper and therefore harder to get back out, which is used as a metaphor that when in an untenable position, it is best to stop carrying on and exacerbating the situation.

You do not need to be intelligent to read the natural mystic currently flowing through our political air. You only need to listen carefully now and you will hear. This will be the first trumpet, and might as well be the last. Many more will have to suffer. Many more will have to die. Don’t ask me why.

It looks like Anne Waiguru internalizes Bob Marley’s career-saving messages better than everyone in Okoth Obado’s clan. When Hassan Omar and those other political lightweights who insulted Agwambo Wuod Nyalego Chuny Piny Kidi Kibudi Rwath Tho Kod Lum e Dhoge are making a beeline at Capitol Hill to atone for their political miscalculations last year, Okoth Obado still find it wise to open the purse in the financing of a politically suicidal mission.

One of the prominent evolutionary theories is Jean Baptiste de Lamark’s ‘Use and Disuse of Parts’. That theory says that when you consistently fail to put any of your organs into optimal use, that organ will increasingly shrink in size and, depending on the attrition rate of the cells in that organ, that organ will then become extinct in your gene-pool in the generations to come. That’s Form 3 Biology, and you can thank Mr. Boxer for breaking it to me like a child so that I can use it as an example 18 years later.

That theory explains why humans no longer have some vital organs we shared with our ape relatives those million years ago before our great-grandparents Homo Habilis discovered fire and set us off an unprecedented technological advancement path. You now know that humans used to have a tail. Actually biologists still say that during the formation of a human embryo, the coccyx, or tailbone, manifests itself for a period of 22 weeks before some signal is sent to it in the womb that humans no longer need the til for survival out here and so the cells towards that direction stop reproducing. Ever since humans acquired a bipedal gait (which is a physical anthropology jargon for walking on twos – we used to walk on all fours, by the way) that rendered useless the need for us to have a tail so as to maintain a balance on trees whenever we hopped from one branch to another gathering fruits for survival.

But I digress.

In politics, as in science, Okoth Obado’s pathological lack of political judgement is threatening to cut off the political survival gene off his gene pool within one generation; and the most shocking part of this all is that Okoth Obado is a career teacher which means he must have come across Jean Baptiste Lamarck at some point in his career. His family defending him on live television might not know it but Okoth Obado might be the last of the Obado clan to ever ascend to any public office within the borders of this country, if they continue peeling away from their gene pool that gene responsible for their political survival.

I am not here to tell you what you want to hear. If I were, I would have closed this Facebook page and gone to hawk ice cream in God Abuoro. I am asking anyone close to the Obado family to kindly tell them to jump out of that speeding wagon hurtling down the slippery slope right now.

I said you, sorry fi Maga Dog,

Him a go turn around bite you.

And if you jump outta fryin’ pan,

I know you jump inna fire.