WAR AGAINST COVID-19: Uhuru should not lockdown the country, let some die

Photo: Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Sudi is on record saying COVID-19 is fake, he dismissed its severity saying its just a flu.

By George Nyongesa

The War Against Covid-19: Let some die!

Should President lockdown the country? I don’t think so. It is not necessary.

In this war, President Uhuru and his government continue to do all that is important to make available information you need as part of the army to fight Coronavirus.

The truth is: govt and Uhuru can only give us information about Covid-19.

President Uhuru has given you information: by himself and also through his officers.

He has told you the disease has no cure and it has devastating health risk (including fatal effect) if you get infected. Yet still there are those who have dismissed the information availed saying Coronavirus is hoax, people like Kapseret MP Hon David Sudi, he was quoted saying hiyo corona ni fake, ni homa ya kawaida.

The government agencies including MoH have told us the safety protocols to reduce chances of contracting the disease. Some of us continue to ignore the safety protocols and even mock the recommendations. Do you want police to force you to observe safety protocols?

The truth is that police force cannot and should not be forced to police us into observing the safety protocols. For any adult of sound mind, no one should abrogate themselves duty/responsibility to protect you from death even against your own will. It is not the work of police to save you from ignoring Covid-19 safety protocols. Do you want police or Uhuru to force you to wear mask? Force you to observe hygiene? Force you to physical distance? For you to keep fit and healthy? This is not part of their mandate, duties and responsibilities that they hold public office for.

Now you can see how the Govt and President Uhuru’s role in your safety from Covid-19 is limited. Ultimately, your safety begins with you, and ends with your contacts. Chanuka chukua responsibility ya maisha yako!

Locking the country will mess up the economy. Those urging Uhuru to lockdown will turn around and accuse him of having run down Economy. They will be here accusing of running down what President Kibaki built. From available data, Covid-19 is not going anywhere soon and there is no vaccine. We shall have to keep dodging the virus. We can survive the virus if we have a functional economy. We cannot Covid-19 with a Bad Economy. It is given some of us will die from Covid-19, you can dodge to be part of statistics by observing the safety protocols .

For President’s legacy, and collective good, we would rather have a good economy even if some of us die from refusing to observe safety protocols.

It is against this background that we must urge President Uhuru to follow the trend already set by President Maghufuli. Give the public required information. Remind them to observe safety protocols. Refuse to lockdown the country and economy. Encourage citizens to go on with their lives and income activities .