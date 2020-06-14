Waiguru is Uhuru’s project, only the president can save her not Raila, lets facts stand out

Photo: President Uhuru protected Waiguru on NYS scandal, he rescued her in the courts when Hon Martha Karua filed a petition challenging her election.

Media reports that beleaguered Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru paid a night visit to Prime Minister Raila Odinga is pure propaganda and a desperate attempt by tanga tanga wing of Jubilee to drag the ODM leader to a mess that is exclusively

Yes we don’t deny that Governor Waiguru campaigned for ODM’s Imran Okoth in Kibra against a candidate that was forced on Uhuru to unveil at State House, please be reminded that she did that on orders from Uhuru himself.

Indeed Waiguru attended ALL BBI rallies as the face of Central Kenya and has unequivocally endorsed BBI unlike some watermelons we know but remember that he did at the behest of Uhuru. That notwithstanding, the person who can and will save Waiguru is Uhuru Kenyatta. She is his person.

He helped her escape NYS prosecution, helped her against Karua and graced her wedding to Kamotho Waiganjo. This can’t be Raila’s project. Its Uhuru’s. And Tanga Tanga must grow balls and call out Uhuru.