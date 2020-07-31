Wafula Buke: Raila’s last function as Pope of ‘Liberation Church’ was Uhuru park swearing in, is Handshake his waterloo?

By Wafula Buke

History may say Raila’s last function as Pope of our liberation church was his swearing in as the people’s president at Uhuru Park.

What we have witnessed so far after that event, reads like a disengagement program after a long patriotic career.

Kenyatta’s son is now fully resurrected as both leader of state and the people of Kenya courtesy of comrade Raila’ misfiring retreat.

The Catholic Church has a lesson for us. Centuries ago, Catholics created conditions for the birth of the Reformed Church led by Martin Luther. We are surely headed there under our Raila and his current kitchen cabinet.

Raila’s supporters, followers, sycophants and comrades like myself, the list of wrong moves for us to defend is getting too long. We may just be buried with the King.



Comments:

Ken Odero: Why should we find the need to keep defending Raila? For me Raila is exiting the stage.

Raila has left a space. The biggest question is who is willing to take up that space?

I don’t think Raila needs defence. He’s dropping the mic in his own terms.

Baba Orada: Very true. But he has proven that the space he leaves is too big for the current wannabes. We might not just be buried. We might be reignited to continue where he leaves. Who better than you senior?

Anton Omorho: Comrade Wafula Buke this appears a well pondered take. However it is arguably premature. Had the Handshake Project reached it’s projected Endgame and we were now today in it’s midst, you would rightly have deserved a Platinum Trophy.

Okello Samuel

Comrade Wafula Buke revolutionaries do not unfocus.Our moving invited commercial minds to take charge and they have neutralised almost everybody including the pope.

We can only get a rebirth from within the system by camouflaging inside and doing underground engagement.But there is a survivability cables around the pope who are already outgoing and they want to exit with him.They should be Left to go.

Mutoro Lubisia: Raila realised that Kenyans worshipped impunity. He chose to join them. Let’s enjoy the broth sir!



Maneno T Mwikwabe: Your sense of desperation is unjustified. I think you’ll find the answer and cure for your pain in an analysis of the character and nature of the Kenyans that Raila, Orengo, you and I have fought to liberate from the jaws of oppression.