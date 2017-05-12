“VP Kalonzo Nominating Son to EALA is OK, Worry of Uhuru and Ruto MEGA CORRUPTION and NEPOTISM”- Hon Wahome

By W Thuku

SO now Kalonzo Musyoka is the biggest devil because his party nominated his son to EALA!! Ohh Prizz..give us a break.

I would rather have such a shameless nomination which is still subject to Parliament approval than looting millions through cronies. We know whose sons are getting all the Youth tenders from govt and whose daughters arrange the air travel services for all civil servants. We know who pocket 10% of every million in govt contracts, not to mention pocketing school and railway land.

We know which disabled sister scooped the 10millio container contracts. By the way is the Paris global warming conference over?

Jomo Kenyatta appointed his own daughter as Mayor of Nairobi and his son as MP. He appointed his in-law to parliament and when the in-law resigned he replaced her with her brother.

Mnatuambia nini?