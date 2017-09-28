BREAKING: VP Kalonzo Musyoka Detained At JKIA Airport, Told Get Permision From Uhuru To Travel Abroad

PRESS RELEASE;
SEPTEMBER 28, 2017
NASA CONDEMNS ATTEMPTS TO BAR HON KALONZO MUSYOKA FROM TRAVELING ABROAD:
Earlier today, authorities at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport tried to stop NASA co-principal Hon Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka from travelling to Uganda where he is to preside at a graduation ceremony of the Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU) as Chancellor.
Although Mr. Musyoka and Sen. Moses Wetangula who accompanied him were later allowed to travel, the authorities disclosed that henceforth Hon Musyoka and I, the NASA candidate, would need clearance from State House before leaving the country.
These attempts point to a rapid deterioration of the political situation in the country and the emergence of an all-out effort to create an atmosphere of fear. They point to a resurgence of the old order, with the Executive giving itself powers that do not exist in our laws.
NASA condemns this latest infringement on the freedoms and liberties and the harassment of its top leadership. The attempts to prohibit opposition leaders from leaving the county and to control their movement through State House clearances are illegitimate maneuvers by an increasingly paranoid regime.
NASA wishes to inform the Jubilee administration that its leadership does not intend to seek any clearance from State House to travel abroad. The Kenyan Opposition must remain free as a legitimate part and parcel of the Kenyan political land scape and be allowed and enabled to pursue its mandate as an alternative government and voice of the people in line with the Constitution.
RT. HON RAILA ODINGA
SEPTEMBER 28, 2017.
Comments
Okoth says
forget about election and form our own country? It is clear Uhuru will do anything to stay in power. Uhuru doesn’t like our Constitution, he should form his own, in Jubilee state(central&riftvalley) free from us
Annonymous says
I think its high time Kenyans form The peoples Republic of Kenya…and the leave The Central republic of Kenya to the kyuks n Njinis
Kananachi says
Paradoxically, change will come once the political atmosphere deteriorates.
Jubilee have set this monster of a roller coaster rolling.
Kipyegon says
Alafu mnasema hakuna serikali
Anonymous says
The opposition is running out choices, govt side is closing in, the defeat will be ruthless and humiliating.
Otieno Otieno says
Welcome to Nyayo Era in the 80s for those who just heard about this is live.
Waka waka says
Nasa lazima muende kwa uchaguzi. Mtavurutwa kwa kamba kama mbuzi hadi kichinjio. Naswa nyinyi!!
wuod Aus says
free movement is enshrined in the constitution what are the jubilee saying,if the tail leads the head it will automatically mislead it and will eventually lands in perish.
Elias kimani says
NASA should come clear on the reason why they are demonstrating in the streets ….sy chiloba,si chebukati,si safaricom aiaiai. My friends Raila is misleading you
Malm omar says
Baba knew that the battle ws to be tough but decided to carry only 2 weapons Y. Ben.