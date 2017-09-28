BREAKING: VP Kalonzo Musyoka Detained At JKIA Airport, Told Get Permision From Uhuru To Travel Abroad

PRESS RELEASE;

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017

NASA CONDEMNS ATTEMPTS TO BAR HON KALONZO MUSYOKA FROM TRAVELING ABROAD:

Earlier today, authorities at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport tried to stop NASA co-principal Hon Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka from travelling to Uganda where he is to preside at a graduation ceremony of the Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU) as Chancellor.

Although Mr. Musyoka and Sen. Moses Wetangula who accompanied him were later allowed to travel, the authorities disclosed that henceforth Hon Musyoka and I, the NASA candidate, would need clearance from State House before leaving the country.

These attempts point to a rapid deterioration of the political situation in the country and the emergence of an all-out effort to create an atmosphere of fear. They point to a resurgence of the old order, with the Executive giving itself powers that do not exist in our laws.

NASA condemns this latest infringement on the freedoms and liberties and the harassment of its top leadership. The attempts to prohibit opposition leaders from leaving the county and to control their movement through State House clearances are illegitimate maneuvers by an increasingly paranoid regime.

NASA wishes to inform the Jubilee administration that its leadership does not intend to seek any clearance from State House to travel abroad. The Kenyan Opposition must remain free as a legitimate part and parcel of the Kenyan political land scape and be allowed and enabled to pursue its mandate as an alternative government and voice of the people in line with the Constitution.

RT. HON RAILA ODINGA

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017.