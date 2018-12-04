why you need to vote for Prof Kivutha Kibwana in 2022 as Kenya’s next President

By Boniface Mwangi via FB

As we make noise, Kenyans, we must start playing the long game on solving our leadership crisis. We have to stop playing checkers (draughts) and play chess. There is one man who could save our nation. He doesn’t have a famous last name. His parents weren’t politicians. He doesn’t have fake academic papers.

He has been in public service for 42 years without a single scandal. He isn’t wealthy, even after serving in government and lives off his salary. He doesn’t give handouts. He is respectful, humble and a visionary. Not once has he campaigned using insults. If we stopped our tribal politics and rallied behind him, he would make an excellent president.