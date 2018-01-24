Violent Crimes In Nairobi CBD Exposes CS Matiang’i Badly, Security Is Not Devolved Thus Uhuru Is To Blame

By Onyikwa O

I have three questions for all you who insist that Fred Matiangi is the best gift God ever gave Kenya.

1. If he is indeed the tough, rough, efficient, effective, ruthless, fearless, no nonsense, no word mincing, go getting machine you all say he is, how come knife wielding riff raff are running every inch of space in the CBD?

2. Where are the water canons, APCs, dogs, jembe handles, AK47s, pangas, teargas and stones, we all know they have when we need them most to protect lives and property? Where is Matiangi’s zeal, energy and venom?

3. Why would the Nairobi Police Chief Koome advice Kenyans to walk in groups within the CBD when in all likelihood, the CS’s recommendation would be that we all wear yellow outfits whenever we are in the CBD, so as to isolate the bad guys, to make is easier for the cops to pick them out like the big red dot at the centre of the Japanese flag.