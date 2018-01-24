Violent Crimes In Nairobi CBD Exposes CS Matiang’i Badly, Security Is Not Devolved Thus Uhuru Is To Blame

By Onyikwa O
I have three questions for all you who insist that Fred Matiangi is the best gift God ever gave Kenya.
1. If he is indeed the tough, rough, efficient, effective, ruthless, fearless, no nonsense, no word mincing, go getting machine you all say he is, how come knife wielding riff raff are running every inch of space in the CBD?
2. Where are the water canons, APCs, dogs, jembe handles, AK47s, pangas, teargas and stones, we all know they have when we need them most to protect lives and property? Where is Matiangi’s zeal, energy and venom?
3. Why would the Nairobi Police Chief Koome advice Kenyans to walk in groups within the CBD when in all likelihood, the CS’s recommendation would be that we all wear yellow outfits whenever we are in the CBD, so as to isolate the bad guys, to make is easier for the cops to pick them out like the big red dot at the centre of the Japanese flag.
Comments
Anonymous says
organized crime is in an the DNA of jb shit
Anonymous says
I would call you and the author stupid but i think its not your fault., its your shallow thinking. Can you pin point one thug among the people in that CBD and tell if he is a mugger or not? Unless you think police can smell who is about to mug. Matiangi just came in the other day. what Nairobi need is what other cities in the world have. It’s own police department which is exclusive for nairobi, (Nairobi PD)
Anonymous says
Stop insulting people and fix the problem. Where will these Nairobi police come from and where will they be trained better than where those we have are trained? Will they not be the same Matiangi’s D- holders to deal with unemployed 1st class degree holders mugging to survive in nairobi?
Society is just rotten and mediocrity reigns. The young and aged totally lack morals to shape the national path to progress as it stands in Kenya today. Society belongs to the dishonest.
When authorities bought in thugs in the name of Nairobi Business Community to manage politics, the police looked aside. After you show hyenas where to get meat and draw blood, what do you expect them to do?
Are these part of the efforts to make Nairobi ungovernable after Sonko-Igathe fall out and declare sonko a failure?
Insults offer no solution. Deal with the problem squarely and don’t think your insults mean anything. You should get a dictionary to help you understand stupidity before you insult yourself. Fix the problem and respect your work and country.