VIDEO That Got Uhuru and Statehouse Operatives To Agree Kenya Is A Shithole Country

Word doing rounds is that this video that went viral across Africa was watched inside Statehouse and everybody agreed that indeed Trump was right!



Guys, don’t get angry that Trump called African countries and Haiti shitholes. Don’t start with the patriotic nonsense of pride.Trump is telling us the truth. If 450 years later, we have Africans dying in the Mediterranean sea, ‘volunteering’ as slaves, risking it all to make it to Europe, all the while our leaders begging in the West for food aid in the West….

Consider this. Americans and Europeans make as much as $100 billion, if not more from African resources, but give back a paltry 10 per cent as aid or loans…

All we have are leaders who can’t build a single decent hospital they can die in…All we have are leaders stashing millions in off-accounts.

The IQ of African leaders is low, collectively it is comparable to an animal I cannot mention.

Don’t be angry at Donald Trump. Let’s be angry at ourselves for allowing to be treated so contemptuously, because we can’t get a single thing right. We can’t even process our coffee or cocoa…