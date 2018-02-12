For the fisrt time Raila Odinga has come out clearly explaining why he is against Uhuru regime; Watch and drop us a comment on the Youtube link if you agree with baba. Subscribe for more raw videos.
VIDEO: Raila Explains Why Uhuru Must Fall
For the fisrt time Raila Odinga has come out clearly explaining why he is against Uhuru regime; Watch and drop us a comment on the Youtube link if you agree with baba. Subscribe for more raw videos.
Comments
j.o.o says
serious agwambo then do it baba
Anonymous says
acting langata mp
Anonymous says
Uhuru Kenyatta is representing Satan Power in Kenya While Baba is protecting Satan to destroy Jesus People USA has lost to Russia.Putin is todays defender of Worlds democracy .USA kills racist Police kills blacks in America daily.