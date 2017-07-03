HERE is the VERDICT After Kidero, Soko, Kenneth Debate, The Winner Is ….

By Kamasasa E

Having watched the Nairobi Governor debate, my deductions:-

1. Governor Kidero – The man is very sure of his own words. No guess work. Though he didn’t perform to the expected par, he is still promising. He addressed all the issues raised with a lot of confidence. He is a good debater and negotiator. He fits for a second term.

2. Sonko – The man sounds so clueless. He is all the time time quoting people staying in slums. He is picking the less fortunate and uses their plight as his shield. Nairobi doesn’t deserve this man as a Governor. Nairobi needs a manager not a joker in Sonko.

3. Peter Kenneth – He has good ideas. He was brought up in Nairobi Yes. He kept on hitting at the incumbent as if Kidero is his manifesto. The man has no energy, synergy for the Governor seat of Nairobi. Very colorless. Doesn’t fit.

4. Miguna – The gentleman is promising to be a better Governor. Among the other 3 aspirants, it’s only Miguna who can perform better than Kidero. But as fate is, he can’t win in August. He is fit for 2022 only if he will slightly reduce his level madness. Generally he is a bright man.

I endorse Governor Kidero for second term!