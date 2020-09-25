USIU students angered by deeply entrenched corruption in the Prof Zelea led administration

There are problems at USIU. Many problems. The corrupt administration of Prof. Zeleza is not willing to listen.

See below;

Open Letter To Continuing Students, parents at USIU-A.

Dear friends,

It has been a fruitful four-year journey and honestly you have made it worthwhile. Whether you knew me in person or whether you just used to see me from across the busy pavements in campus, you played a big role in shaping me. Thank you, comrades.

Today, I am happy, or should I say “supposed” to be happy. I am graduating but my heart is filled with sadness. Sad because I have failed to protect you from glutinous individuals masquerading as “management” in the institution that we hold dearly in our hearts.

I tried to call this to your attention but you brushed me off saying that I should drop out if I cannot afford USIU. That may be if I cannot afford the extortionate fees then I am not their target customer. But comrades, that was beside the point.

I joined USIU just around when former VC Prof. Frieda Brown was handing over the university leadership. Then, the university had over 300 million shillings in its reserves for special emergencies like the current pandemic. That account is dry and the money is in the pockets of the very people that have exorbitantly been overcharging you and I.

A semester after Prof. Brown left, the university saw a fee increment of over 40,000 shillings. The fee has been over the roof ever since. You could argue the economy has changed but would you be dumb enough not to question this, whether you can pay it as it is or not?

Additionally, projects initiated by the previous administration have stalled. Such is the university teaching and referral hospital which would have been used by pharmacy students for practice as part of their coursework. The hospital would have also been used by the students, staff and members of the surrounding community. Friends, that is still a dream. Do you think that it is by chance that when a student is hurt or gets sick while in school, they are rushed to a private hospital? Think!

Dear friends, I write this with a heavy heart but someone has to speak up. I did my part when I was a student, you failed me. I am doing it again for your own sake. Please don’t let yourselves down this time.

As I write this, USIU-A is broke. Most of the lecturers and none teaching staff have either resigned or laid off. Some have been sent home on unpaid leave. Beginning this semester, the only offices that will be operational are the finance and admission offices. The truth is, the university is using COVID-19 as an excuse to cover up the massive theft in the institution. How can an institution that is still operational, teaching online and charging its students the same fees as though it was still having students on campus be activating cost-cutting measures? Is that not enough a red flag for you to hold the institution accountable?

This year’s graduation will be online. But the truth is, there will be nothing of the sort. The university recorded a “mock” ceremony that will be streamed on social media to lure the public into believing that USIU is the right place to be. Is it?

God knows we have tried to reason with Prof. Paul Zaleza and his rogue administration but none of our recommendations were given an ear. How can an institution serve its students when none of their views matter on the high table?

Are you even aware that the university will be outsourcing its catering services once things get back to normal? And will you be surprised to find out that the high ranking management have shares in those companies? It is true, education is expensive and people are getting rich off your sweat.

May be I am bitter at the institution. May be not. But if I am correct, that USIU is broke and it is on its knees, where would you go if it shut its doors tomorrow? Are you willing to bet your savings and life on this probability?

Dear friends, I am out. I have completed my studies but this is me looking out for my friends. The people that I spent most of my time with; be it a semester, a year or more.

As I put my pen down, remember, you have a shot at making a real change and if you don’t stand up for your rights today, you will be on your knees tomorrow.

Yours truly.