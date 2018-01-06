USA and UK Hypocrisy Exposed In A Case For Kenya And Iran

Africa: Our true position!

By George Morara in London

US calls for a UN emergency meeting over 21 protesters killed in Iran!

In the UK the ruling Tory party is accusing the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for not condemning the protests in Iran.

During the Kenyan election, over 200 opposition supporters were killed- most of them hunted down to their own homes.

The US and UK were indifferent. They did not talk of democracy and the will of the people.

We all now know the West modus operandi- they are gagging for war with Iran. They pretend to be on the side of the people, and want to incite the people against their leadership. Of course Iran doesn’t have good leaders but not any worse than Donald Trump.

And the indifference towards Africa: we are already colonised. What’s the point of going to hunt down victims who are willing to bend backward for you!