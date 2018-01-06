USA and UK Hypocrisy Exposed In A Case For Kenya And Iran

Africa: Our true position!
By George Morara in London
US calls for a UN emergency meeting over 21 protesters killed in Iran!
In the UK the ruling Tory party is accusing the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for not condemning the protests in Iran.
During the Kenyan election, over 200 opposition supporters were killed- most of them hunted down to their own homes.
The US and UK were indifferent. They did not talk of democracy and the will of the people.
We all now know the West modus operandi- they are gagging for war with Iran. They pretend to be on the side of the people, and want to incite the people against their leadership. Of course Iran doesn’t have good leaders but not any worse than Donald Trump.
And the indifference towards Africa: we are already colonised. What’s the point of going to hunt down victims who are willing to bend backward for you!
Open Boot Scratcher says
It’s high time that africans should now embrace the gun to chase away these foreigners and the remnant black colonials for our future generations.Real independence will only come through the gun.
res says
Will NRM handle Uhuru leave alone Uk and Trumps US?You are provoking govt, soon you will see cha mtema kuni, raila will only shout reforms, endeleeni mtanyooshwa kisawasawa.
Gee says
Raila will see nothing that is in Your dream, he never saw anything in 2007 and neither will he see one now instead the ICC Suspects will see FIRE those who murdered all the ICC witnesses and those who murdered Msando to hang onto Power. Kenyans are not blind or deaf.
Unga Robo says
kumamako res go tell that ur drunkard leader.We know where u reside and we can come for u any time to see if ur illegitimate regime will rescue u.Nonsense!
Gee says
Why didn’t they congratulate Uhuru if they believe in him??? These People do not care a bout you and Your black skin. They have their interests in Kenya and pretend they care. They can do nothing to Raila because he has more supporters in Kenya than Uhuru considering Uhuru is only backed up by 1/4 of the Whole population of Kenya those who voted for him on the 26th of October 3.5 million. Jamhuru day Kenyans spoke.
Anonymous says
The U S and U K are hypocrites, now they have gone as far as withdrawing financial support for Pakistan claiming Pakistan are working together with terrorists. It’s the same script they did with Chad which resulted in the disaster of 4 soldiers being killed. The same script may follow before they come to their senses—unfortunate.
The Marshall says
Res or whoever you are we don’t care. Electoral justice will be done by whatever means possible. Take that and shut up
Anonymous says
Should i remind you idiots Kenya is USA/Uk protectorate and you can do nothing you rotten black slaves. Why has it taken so long time for you to grasp it.Odinga will be compromised Kalonzo Udavadi will lick Uhuru butts .