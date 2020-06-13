USA Police are as primitive as their Kenyan counterparts, both Uhuru & Trump won via PR Cambridge Analytica

The year 2020 has been a year of reckoning for the United State. First they were caught pants down by Corona or Covid 19.

Secondly their pride that they live in a civilized Society came tumbling when their policemen were caught on camera suffocating a black man in the streets! American police is as primitive as any police force or service in any other ‘primitive” society

We thought that its was only Kenya that is capable of intimidating institutions! Today, the so called America is at it again intimidating the International Criminal Court. That they have issued travel bans against ICC officials for investigating human rights abuses in Afghanistan!

They have also undermining the World Health Organisation and and this invigorates dictators in Africa to abuse fundamental rights and freedoms with abundance of recklessness.

This is because the International bully -America is leading from the front in undermining what we in Kenya like referring to as a colonial court as if our independent courts have ever prosecuted a single person out of our perennial post election murders rape and other crimes against humanity!.

America other than having built its economy through money laundering from the proceeds of slave trade and neo colonization is a very ordinary state, but their military might and media propaganda and dollar make the rest of the world think that USA is semi heaven

United Snakes my foot, Faforo!

This is police brutality in the 21st century. In Kenya we have two classes of women. The Kitenge donning women speaking English whose rights are human rights and the rural women in kangas at the lowest level of food chain and whose rights are not human .

Mrs Kobia Margaret, Gladys Mboss Sholei or is is Schumacher, I am told she is now a German and Nakuru woman Rep, kindly share the number of these women we assist them …

Na muache utabaka munaposhugulikia kina mama. Kunyamaza kwenu wakati ukatili zidi ya wanyonge kunaogofia saaaaana …Ama nyie ni makaragozi wa watu fulani?…Hamuna hata huruma na watoto musiowazaa!

By Soyinka Lempaa via Facebook