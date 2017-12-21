USA Ambassador Godec Should Stop Hypocrisy, He is A Jubilee Consultant Than An Envoy

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA MY FOOT!

Lifted from Facebook

Only simpletons can be moved by what America says. The US has lost credibility with most African nations and leaders fighting for democracy.

Trump cannot rig Hillary Clinton and then come and send a Jubilee ambassador to come and lecture us on democracy and legacy.

Raila is simply building his legacy, taking it to the next level! If the US sincerely recognises Raila as one who led reforms, then let them leave Raila alone to reclaim the democratic space, civil rights, freedom of speech, expression and assembling, and devolution, all of which he fought for but are now being mutilated by their “men in power” today

Some of the reforms US is referring to were first resisted by the same when they were working with the previous regime, They gave up only when pressure was too much from the Opposition. Now they are hypocritically lauding Raila for the reforms while pressuring him to abandon his cause. AMERICA WAACHE MCHEZO

If they know Raila brought reforms and has a legacy to protect, they should be on the front line standing with Raila in demanding electoral justice, instead of openly siding with electoral thieves who are trampling on the very reforms they are talking about.

Raila is not operating outside his province when he insists he must be sworn in after winning the August 8th election and not participating in Uhuru’s charade of October 26th. Raila won, and the results are in the servers for the whole world to see.

AMERICA ALWAYS TURNS INTO A GREEN SNAKE WHENEVER THEY HAVE IDENTIFIED SOME GREEN GRASS IN A COUNTRY. A CHAMELEON AT BEST. THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNREST AND CIVIL WARS IN MANY DEVELOPING COUNTRIES WHERE THEY HAVE IDENTIFIED SOME “GREEN GRASS”.

THEY DON’T CARE DEATHS OF CIVILIANS, BORA WAPATE GOLD, DIAMOND, MAFUTA. THEY HAVE NO MORAL RIGHT TO ADDRESS ODINGA IF THEY CANNOT ADDRESS UHURU OVER THE DEATHS OF 240 OR PEOPLE KILLED, HUNDREDS INJURED, SEVERAL MAIMED, AND 43 WOMEN RAPED. AMERICA, NYAMAZA!

IT WAS FAUSTINE MUNISHI WHO SANG AND SAID MUONAPO MAREKANI “WANAPIGANIA” DEMOCRASIA KATIKA NCHI FULANI, WAMEONA MAFUTA. MAFUTA YA TURKANA NI BIASHARA, HAINA SHIDA. WATAPATA CHINI YA RAILA AKIISHA KUWA RAIS. BUT UNDER UHURU, NO. ELECTORAL THEFT IS ENFING IN 2017, WHATEVER THAT MEANS!

RAILA must be sworn in as the legitimate president of the people elected by 8.5M Kenyans against Uhuru’s 7.4M. Uhuru and America should not say they were not told. Orengo, Muthama, Khalwale, Wanga and NRM leaders had warned Uhuru and his cronies way, way before. “WAKIAPISHA TUNAAPISHA”. And they thought it was a joke. By 31st December 2017, watajua hawakujua.

IT IS RAILA’S LEGACY. UHURU HAS MESSED UP HIS LEGACY. LET TRUMP WORK ON HIS LEGACY. LEAVE RAILA ALONE