USA Ambassador Godec CANNOT Condemn Uhuru Regime For Disobeying Courts But Quick To Blast Raila Over Nothing

Photo: Chief Justice (Retired) Willy Mutunga at a past event with Economist David Ndii. Mutunga is on record saying Kenya is a bandit state.

By Luke Devines

Executive Arm Of Kenya Government Is Operating Solo; interferes with Parliament (remember how Kalenjin rebel MPs were dislodged from parliamentary comittee positions? dewhiped to please Uhuru?) disobeys court orders or influences rulings

1. When the courts ordered the IEBC to open servers to confirm the Aug 8th poll results, the “government” made sure they were NOT opened. We are in a mess today because the servers were NOT opened. In a fuctioning democracy Chiloba/Chebukati should have resigned and be under investigation

2. When the Supreme Court Judges were to meet and deliberate on a matter that could have brought electoral justice, the EXECUTIVE created a quorum hitch thanks to the shooting DCJ’s body guard and scaring the other Judges.

3. When the courts recently ordered that the government switch the three TV stations back to air, SEVERAL DAYS LATER, nothing has been done.

4. When yesterday/Friday Feb 2nd the High Court Judge Wakiaga granted Gen Miguna a 50K bail, first, MUNGIKI blocked the general’s passage. The next thing, Miguna re-arrested despite an operating court order. He is being held at another alleged ‘Mungiki’ zone in Kiambu county

We have an EXECUTIVE that is essence running the government WITH SCORN to the two other arms, esp the judiciary. The laws made by the law making arm of gvt are made to please the EXECUTIVE!

