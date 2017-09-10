UPROAR: NASA Blogger Kabz Nyar Kisii Remanded in Langata Prision, Here is How You Can Help Secure Her Release

By Edward Omari

Earlier yesterday when i attended a mentioning case of Kabz Nyar Kisii , a cousin of mine who was arrested and arraigned at Nairobi high court over inflamatory messages that she posted on her social media page.

She denied fueling ethnic contempt on Social Media 8th September 2017

Olivia Nyabwazi Moraira Kababa alias Kabz Nyar Kisii was charged in a Nairobi court with ethnic contempt.

She is said to have posted offensive words against the president on 23rd August 2017- words calculated to stir hatred against Kikuyu and Kalenjin tribes living in Kenya.



She denied the charge and was released on a bond of Ksh200,000, now she is yet to raise the bond, well wishers are asked to contribute and help secure her release.

Hearing is on October 30 2017.

