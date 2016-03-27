Kenya Today

HERE is the UNTOLD story about Education CS Dr Matiangi, Kenya’s Version of President Magufuli

By Nyangwara Ben Mose via Facebook

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i’s efficiency, tenacity, and leadership and Kenya is growing by leaps and bounds. This Simeon Nyachae underling is coming to his own as one of the most efficient and effective performer of his master, Uhuru Kenyatta. God knows son of Jomo needs men of integrity like Matiang’i!

Out of his humble Kisii roots, Fred is no traiblazer. He is the receiver of the baton of efficiency on the third or fourth wrung in a 4 X 400 hundred meter relay featuring his Godfather, Mzee Nyachae, Dr Zachary Onyonka, and his immediate and highly effective boss at ICT, Dr. Bitange Ndemo.

The one and only time I met Dr. Fred Matiang’i was in February, 2000. He was in the company of Mr and Mrs Simeon Nyachae when I picked them up at Logan Airport in Boston, and drove them to a function at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I engaged both mzee and mama Nyachae but one thing that struck me out that day during the Harvard trip and at a six man lunch is that Dr Matiang’i never opened his mouth to opine on anything we were engaged in.

At our dinner table was Harvard University Emeritus Professor of Anthropology, Dr. RobertLevin who, with his wife, have studied and written about the Gusii people with the help of the Nyandusi family since the 1950s. Simeon Nyachae himself is a rare man of oratorical brilliance and conversational ability if you ever get the chance to engage with him man to man.

As for Dr. Matiang’i on that day, it was either a case of still waters running deep or I was in full stare of the very exemplification of a court poet waiting for the master to prod him for attention, but which such attention never came! Fred wore the face of a poker player and the mask of the Makonde of Malawi. The man was deadly mute.

Thus far, Fred has proved himself to be one of the most effective of Uhuru’s Cabinet Secretaries. Sadly, that’s as high as he’s gonna be perched in the wrung of our tribalized Kenyan politics. His minority tribe betrays him for he’s no Kikuyu, Luo, Kalenjin or Luhyia. His poker hand is perpetually small.

However, Fred, like his mentor and benefactor, Simeon Nyachae, has to be his best man in a system that cares more about surnames than performance. Basically, in the tribalized nature of siasa Kenyaleo, the best daktari can ever be is Governor of Nyamira County, something he must surely think about considering the joke of leadership we have in Nyamira County right now. A combination of Dr. Matiang’i and Dr. Matunda Nyanchama will put not only Nyamira, but pana-Gusii on the global map. With such icons in charge, many of us will knock the door to serve.

Strike while the iron is hot, sir. I never liked your ilk but you have proven me wrong. Our people need you. Don’t fail us. They say chance always favours the best prepared. Thou art the man of chance, of the hour, of destiny, Fred. The baton is yours, bro. Drop it not, kakangu.
Ebisio, endugu.

Comments

    • And this is where we get it all wrong. Just when one starts to give his best to the nation, we do not get short of praise to give him a tribal tag. I am so proud of this man trying to clean up the rot in the educational sector where others have just been joy riders. I would have known daktari is an omogussi until you opened your mouth to spell the crap and for you know he needs to aim is effort in the governor’s seat in Nyamira and not the brilliance with which he is tackling the rot in the national arena. Stand up to your full height and see the light. Daktari I am for once seeing someone redeeming our educations sector. You have the goodwill. Even the DP once tried but the stint was short no one remembers.

  3. Well said. Matiang’i has proved that Gusiiland produces performers,not jokers. The fear is,will Daktar survive in a regime that glorifies and rewards mediocrity and scorns and punishes meritocracy?

  4. Getting people like Dr. Matiangi is difficult in our current society. The president cannot to go bulldoze every cabinet to be like him. The president is also supporting him. the mind set of our people are bad everywhere people are strategising what to take from the government. We appreciate Daktari so much we just hope there were 6 Matingi’s in this government.

    • Dr.Matiang’i is not only commited to doing good to his nation but also he remembers that his efferts shall not go unrewarded for rescuing this generation and generations to come. God bless your good work Dr. We need a Matiang’i in police, ant corruption, land and health….yes we need more of this

  5. nice one, now tell us more about him and former Nairobi vice chancellor prof George Mugoha.
    Matiang’i cant vie any seat from nyamira county
    he is originally from kisii county’s south mugirango sub county

      • dr. fred is not a politician 4 ua info….he is a stauch adventist faithfull. u know adventist well they have no pasion 4 politics n political seats like govonor.

        • maybe God has called him to the rescue of our poor lot wakenya grow up the efforts he is going for are not tribal they are National this is a man who loves his countryIhave never met a kenyan who could not agree with the education sector reforms

  6. People are enslaved in their own mindset. The constitution allows him to vie for any sit in any part of the country. Who in their right mind wouldn’t want a performer. The educated youth should be at the fore front to campaign for perfotmers so that atleast our future generations will be in a safer Kenya and society. Let’s learn to appreciate others no matter where they come from as long as they are doing the right thing and that is the only way we are going to beat this animal called tribalism and regionalism. How l wish he would be my governor in Kirinyaga county.

  9. Oh Lordie…these were but my humble musings on my Facebook wall. How this became public fodder,sijui.
    Nisamehe tafadhari. My primo English teacher is yelling at me beyond his grave….brevity is a mark of wit. Sadly, brevity is not my forte.
    Inyabere.

  10. good one but i don’t have to buy the idea that he should join politics especially Nyamira an ODM Zone and the third most corrupt county in the universe of Kenya. He should serve Jubilee to the end as a CS. even there, he will be serving Kenyans

  13. While the guy looks like he is really set to do a good job, am left wondering who came up with the heading of this article….Kenya’s Version of President Magufuli…. Thought someone would have gone deeper and justify the title. What do they have in common? What have been his past achievements in terms managerial efficiency? Has he been offered “chicken” in the past like our IEBC and refused? True he is trying to unmess our KNEC and may give hope to those of us who are disgusted with the rote learning leading in worst case scenario graduates- at whatever level, who are functiionally illiterate. While praying for him to at least leave a mark in the education sector, some people are good at being foot soldiers than commanders. Maybe he is just a good soldier

    • UKO NA MACHO NA MASIKIO KWELI NDUGU….

      1. BOOK purchasing cartel congame in schools which kaimenyi was accomplice was slained.
      2. nationwide knec ages long exam cheating billions syndicates company is winding up.
      3. absentee teaches with coats on their chairs in staffrooms are treambling looking at the gates.
      4. principals corruptions on school money in icu.
      5. politicians dirty linens thrown out of schools.
      6. digital error in broadcasting in bliss with kenyans for ever.
      7. billions kaimenyi, waigurus scam, afya 5billions error scandals unheard off in education
      after the audit since he took over.
      9. briefcase universities barons are out of biz, bachelor of science in swags smiliing and using washrms kind of degrees thron out of universities etc,,,etc,,,etc…etc…etc…etc…etc…

    • he is doing what DEO Were supossed to do na hata kwa speech yake alisema everyone do your part
      it is about the kids
      If he makes another 50 impromptu
      visits to different schools it may /will make a difference
      i honestly thinks he cares

  15. Matiangi is good. Let him hit his peak. Your article is riddled with abagusii undertones. We all know he comes from kisii land and we need not to be reminded about that. His brilliance and meritocracy has nothing to do with abagusii. Your are the biggest tribalist disguised in purportedly empathetic article about tribal politics in Kenya

  17. To me, daktari Matiangi na aendelee kunawiri katika uwaziri. We n3ed ministers of this calibre. All p9liticians aged above 60 yes should retire. They are tribalizing the youth. Baba mini!!!!!!!!

  19. As stated earlier&comma; these were my private thoughts meant for my Facebook wall&period; I have no idea whatsoever how Star magazine appropriated the material and published it&period; I am not a journalist or paid writer&period; I opine here and there as a lay man&period; Siasa ya Kenya sipendi&period; I have spent more than 20 yrs abroad and I am the least qualified to ask chochote from my fellow Kenyans&period; I hope I haven't offended any you&comma; folks&period;

  31. He has demonstrated his ability excellently. Let him if possible streamline varsity education and lastly if kenyans are mindful of their nation try him for the highest office on their land. Look at him as a kenyan and we speak of kenya not minority tribe or omgusii. He is beyond nyamira!

  33. Matiang’i is simply demonstrating to kenyans what they need in leadership, for us to acquire the better nation we all dream of. Make him the president of this nation, and you’ll realize that kenya is not jst another poor east african state, after all what is biggest source of poverty to any society, if not the short cuts people tend to adopt in everything they do in life…?

