THE UNHOLY TRINITY AND BETRAYAL IN THE CITY.



By Ephraim Njega.

I have listened to the clip in which Kalonzo Musyoka is attempting to explain why he was missing in action at yesterday’s swearing in ceremony. It is an insult on our collective intelligence. It is unbelievable that he raises issues about his security being withdrawn when thousands put their lives on the line to be at Uhuru Park.

The three guys have been taking the swearing in as a bargaining chip for government positions and favours. While the event is of little legal significance it is of great historical weight. Kenyans wanted the leaders to swear allegiance to the struggle and to expose Jubilee’s illegitimacy.

Many Kenyans thought Kalonzo had changed but he remains true to character; a spineless system’s man. His career has been buried under the altar of prevarication. The epitaph on his political grave reads; “Here lies a man who never missed to sit on any fence he saw.” He has proved once and for all that he can never be relied on.

It is to stretch imagination too far to assume that Kenyans can forgive such a betrayal. The country faces unprecedented danger of a corrupt and dictatorial regime. Anyone who treats this struggle as a joke can’t expect to get away with it. Leadership is about decisiveness and conviction. A fair weather leader is no leader. Leadership is not about calming the storm; it is about riding through the storm to the other end.

On a number of occasions Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula have hinted at holding dialogue with Jubilee. The aim most likely being to haggle for government positions and undermine the struggle for a better country.

In all this Mudavadi will go down as the biggest loser. Having established NASA and worked hard to cleanse his image as a poster boy of hereditary and system politics, he has thrown all down the drain in a moment of madness.

It is unthinkable that someone who hopes to lead this country can make such a historical blunder. The lion Kenyans had waited to roar has returned a disappointing inaudible meow.

As for Wetangula the less said the better. He had nothing to lose or gain by taking part in the event.

The country faces an existential threat borne of bad governance. This can’t be the time for hide and seek games. In this crucible of deteriorating economy and emerging dictatorship only the finest will make it to the high table of leadership.

Kenyans have no time for those who think that this crisis is an opportunity to pick crumbs from under the table of graft and plunder. We will neither forgive nor forget those who betray the destiny we seek for this country. You are either for us or against us.