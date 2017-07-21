WHY The UNDECIDED Voters are Moving To Raila NASA

By Anwar Sadat

Voting for Jubilee is like gathering your wealth,opportunities, hopes, and dreams into a bag, tying a huge rock to it and then damping it into the Bermuda Triangle.

If you are certain that you will die immediately after voting on 8/8/17 and is not concerned about what happens after you are gone, then you will be forgiven for voting for Jubilee.

If you are of the lineage of Waiguru who can simply walk into NYS and walk off with billions of shillings, or of the bloodline of Nyokabi who can import metal containers from China to make an easy Kshs 5 billion, then you have every right to Vote for Jubilee because they have fed you well.

Folks, if you are like most of Kenyans who believe that their ticket out of poverty is education that will enable you to get a job and live a decent life; or if you are those people who live from paycheck to paycheck: those hugely affected by higher cost of basic commodities and high inflation; or if you are those people struggling everyday to feed your family in the prevailing hard economic times occasioned by the “Jubilee global warming”; or you are a family that depends on the proceeds of farming to help sustain your family, please, think ten times before throwing away your future and that of your family by voting back Jubilee to office.

I would like you to know that it’s you that your children will ask food from every morning and evening; it’s you who will be worried if you can pay rent; it’s you who will be jobless despite your educational qualifications; it’s you who will be forced to pay higher taxes and shoulder the burden of corruption and poor government priorities.

Don’t vote yourself into another five years of horrible pain and suffering from higher unemployment; higher costs of living, higher costs of education; higher medical costs; poor housing for the police; teachers strike, doctors strike, and nurses strike because the government can’t negotiate with its employees, simply because your tribal affiliation has temporarily obscured the suffering of the last four years.

When shit hits the fan, you will be left on your own. Your tribe won’t pay rent; your tribe won’t pay your medical expenses; your tribe won’t increase your income to cover the costs of corruption and higher inflation; your tribe won’t pay your school fees; your tribe won’t put food on the table.

Vote based on your economic situation and vote for a government that will work to create opportunities for you and members of your family, where you can use your skills to provide a decent living for your family. In this election cycle of 2017, only one choice will guarantee a secure future for your family, and that choice is NASA.

Don’t throw away your future and the future of those people you love into Bermuda Triangle by voting for Jubilee. Vote for NASA on 8/8/17 and make Kenya great.