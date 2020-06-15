UNCONFIRMED: DCI Investigating coronavirus cases in Statehouse, work of assassins? Lord of corruption suspected mastermind?

There are unconfirmed reports that the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence DCI is investigating if the coronavirus cases reported in Statehouse was masterminded by could be assassins or it was just a case of community spread.

Detectives are taking no chance and a top security expert told this writer in confidence that Coronavirus is can be weaponized by could assassins and it is by far the most efficient tool currently.

Take an example of Burundi, President Nkuruzinza is no more, in South Sudan there have been reports of several cabinet ministers including Vice President who were reportedly infected. In Kenya, anybody who wants to cause havoc can easily send an infected assassin to mingle with persons who frequent Statehouse or Capital Hill and in no time we will have security situation.

The source also indicated that corruption will always fight back, it doesnt matter who is leading the fight, the corrupt will always try and leverage on anything and that is why DCI is looking at all angles of this infection. You know with the presidency, nothing is left to chance.

Coronavirus is a deadly especially to those with pre-existing conditions and for persons aged 70 and above. President Nkuruzinza for example was young and looked healthy from the outside, nobody knows if he had a pre-existing condition but as we speak he is already rested.

More to follow