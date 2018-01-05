Uhuru Worried Jubilee Supporters May Turn Against Him To Engineer Revolution

By Anwar Sadat

I supported NASA in their effort to capture state power because I believed then, and still do believe now that Uhuru and Ruto were and are the least qualified Kenyans to tackle the enormous challenges that our country is facing.

My hope was that we would do anything and everything necessary, including use of force if need be to liberate our people.

But somewhere along the line, after Jubilee stole our victory, we decided that our international reputation was more important and not worth the risk to go the extra mile to bring Justice and the conclusion of this issue once and for all.

After our coalition refused to swear it’s President and Deputy President on 12/12/2017, I ate the Biblos and swore myself as the Deputy President of my life (God is the President of my life) and critic of the Jubilee government.

I hear that NASA has since taken another agenda; Fighting for Electoral Justice (Honestly I have no idea of what they mean by it) and they set to roll out schedules for demonstrations and actions they think will lead them to their objectives, if these demonstrations has no clear roadmap of how they will take power from Jubilee, then I will not support them or be part of them.

My position still is that revolutions are caused when the masses can no longer bear the economic burden placed upon them by those in power. The economic suffering must be so severe that tribal thinking can not assuage it. When that happens, then any government will collapse.

Sadly, kenya is on that road to economic tribulations. KRA has ordered banks to surrender details of individuals accounts for taxation assessments; Free maternity is gone; subsidized Unga is gone; government is retrenching over 200,000 of it’s employees; the Kenyan debt is over the roof; kenya power is now charging backdated bill arrears; private companies are soon to see a tax increase to 35%.

Soon, the youths will realize that the 6 million internships promised by Jubilee Were just hot air; the 6 million jobs doesn’t exist; parents will soon realize that free secondary education was just talk; and security guards will too discover that they were played by the promise to increase their minimum salary to Kshs 20,000.

Sooner, the economic woes will be so bad that many will wish that death be upon them, as it’s written in the book of revelation, but death will not come. Unless those days be shortened, no one will survive.

But as long as NASA continue to insert it’s head, they will always provide the perfect escape goat as the reason things are bad.

But maybe Jubilee is paying NASA to continue doing what it is doing so Jubilee can continue being in power?

Jubilee will die, but the length of its living days will be determined by actions of NASA.