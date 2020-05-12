Uhuru will handover to Raila, then Gideon Moi will give Mudavadi, then Jomo to complete 100 years of KANU rule

GIDEON MOI is Uhuru’s preferred heir

This is now crystal clear. Uhuru could be on this alone, or they are in this with Raila and Mudavadi for purposes of numbers

Gideon could be the presidential candidate or he probably features in a lineup that may have Raila or someone else as the presidential candidate just as a bridge. Raila is the best bridge gap given the fact that he will most likely a pull a Nelson Mandela and serve just one term paving way for man Gidi who will in turn hand over to Musalia Mudavadi and finally Musalia return it someone from Uthamaki…

Ruto’s betrayal has been coming in small doses and the final dose will be delivered today, with the ouster of his close allies from key senatorial positions, after KANU signed a post poll pact with Jubilee and deposited it with the ORPP as required by law, to formalize and legalize their cohabitation

Like the proverbial tick that clings to the hide long after the cow has been slaughtered, some tangatanga mujahideen, like Aden Duale, still believe Uhuru still supports Ruto, much like a lady who still believes she is the lady for a man who has already married someone else

The country has five big political bigwigs. The top three are Raila, Uhuru and Ruto. When two of these three are yoked together, it becomes impossible for the third to surmount the pair

With Raila and Uhuru in a political union, Ruto’s path to statehouse is completely blocked, no matter who they front for presidency, unless he moves fast to gather all the other politicians left behind by Uhuru and his coalition plan, Kalonzo, Mudavadi, etc etc and struggle for a handsome fraction of the mountain vote

Whichever way, Rift Valley should be happy because a 2002 scenario(unlikely) is about to happen again where two top contenders, Uhuru and Kibaki were from the mountain as this time Gideon and Ruto are all from the valley

By Jerome O via Facebook