Uhuru Will Be The End Of Jubilee, Not Even Mt Kenya Will Allow Looting To Continue Beyond 2022

By Anwar Sadat

I have a special plea to make to former comrades, people like Barasa Barazza, who felt deeply betrayed by the handshake.

Friends, let not the disappointment of the handshake drive you to kissing a Cobra. You can not throw away the future of Kenya by supporting Ruto just because you are upset at Raila Odinga.

We must think of our country, we must think of our future.

The sad history of the last 6 years and the next for years must come to an end. We must reject the arrogant of Jubilee, we must reject the impunity with which it operates.

If there is a project worth your time and energy, then it’s the project of making sure that Jubilee ends with Uhuru Kenyatta.

Let us not extend the misery that has been Jubilee even a single second beyond the term of UhuRuto. To this end I have my commitment and I ask you of the same.

In any contest between Raila Odinga and Jubilee headed by William Ruto, I will be with Jakom. I refuse to let my anger against the handshake throw away the baby with the bath water.