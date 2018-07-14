Uhuru Vs DP Ruto political gymnastics. Why DPP Ordered Arrest of Chumo And Tarus

By Kamasasa E

Mr Chumo exited KPLC as MD and CEO. DP recommended soft landing for Mr Chumo. Sarah Serem term at SRC had come to an end.

In keeping with the Jubilee tradition of tribal upkeep, Chumo a Kalenjin replaced Serem a fellow Kalenjin at SRC. When DP recommended Chumo to Uhuru to take over SRC, son of Jomo didn’t refuse, didn’t disappoint DP. Son of Jomo formally appointed Chumo to head SRC. DP tossed some glasses of the Holly wine to celebrate this appointment. It was a reward for Chumo following ‘well done job’ at KPLC. A very successful MD in his view.

Today, Mr Chumo is facing an arrest for the financial sins he committed while at the helm of KPLC. DPP has requested DCI to immediately arrest Chumo and charge him with economic crimes. Definitely, Chumo will loose his new job at SRC. Uhuru will then proceed to appoint a new man or woman to replace and head SRC. Thats the end of the road for the DP’s man, Mr Chumo.

This is how far son of Jomo has become wise. The man is really bright. Don’t be cheated that he wasn’t aware of the impending arrest of Chumo when he was appointing him.

The Jubilee politics!