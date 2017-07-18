Uhuru Vows to Teach Governor Joho a Political Lesson, to Finance his Opponents in August Polls

By O E

After experiencing outmost rejection in his Mombasa and Coastal political tour, leading the Jubilee campaigns at the Coast last weekend, President Uhuru has vowed to finance Joho’s opponents in order to tame his influence at the Coast, on what the President termed as “how can one man calling himself Sultan hinder Jubilee influence and Campaigns in Coast, tutamnyorosha tu, we must tame him”

These are the words he spoke after been bitterly rejected, heckled at Jomvu and Lamu Jubilee rallies where crowds shouted Joho! Joho! Joho!, Sultan Joho! Sultan Joho!, The furious President repeated the same words he said in Likoni during the Mtongwe ferry launch fracas pitting him and Uhuru where he spewwed “Asicheze na mimi, nitamnyorosha”.

The Jubilee party leader decided to call all Joho opponents in the Governorship race where three(Sulieman Shahbal, Hezron Awiti and Hassan Omar Sarai showed up and they all agreed to finish Joho politically and satisfy President Duel ego on Joho in return President vowed to support and finance all their activities irregardless of their parties,sourced privy to the meeting outlays that they all agreed to work together and finish Joho this is evident by Hassan Omar Sarai tweet yesterday as public demanded answer and he acknowledged the fact that they met though he had since deleted the tweet over public fury over it.

However today when Press demanded answers from Joho about the alleged plot by Uhuru and his rival to finish him he had this as an answer

“Wasije pekee yao waje pamoja na Rais wao na wote nitawashinda tu” meaning ; let them not come alone let them come with their President(Uhuru) and i shall still defeat them squarely.