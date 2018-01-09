Uhuru Out To Get Turkana Leaders Into The Box, Interests In Oil Business?

By Arap Doyo

Why did Uhuru nominate John Munyes as a Cabinet Secretary when Jubilee already allowed Josphat Nanok, a Turkana to retain the Council of Governors Chairman seat? Rarely do small populated communities, with no ‘number tyranny’ element, achieve such a fete. (I am from one)

My view is that it is an act purely based on commercial interests. OIL politics.

During his first term, Uhuru never picked a Turkana for a CS perhaps because Turkanas largely voted ODM.

And honestly in 2017, the same scenario recurred. The president never made much inroads, votes-wise.

Placing Munyes as a CS can tangibly be analyzed as a means to raise his political profile, build his brand, and give him a platform to amass wealth as he prepares to succeed Nanok as the CEO for the oil rich county come 2022.

Post 2022 politics will not have Uhuru in the picture but his oligarch family business conglomerate and a powerful network of capitalist cronies will need a good network and a very stable political operating environment to cash from the oil which by then will be viable for export; estimated at several millions barrels.

The president must have realized if indeed the Turkana oil will be drilled to fruition, a stable friendly political environment and a good community goodwill must be achieved. Not when a Governor will publicly shout “Rais Gawa Mzuri” and threaten to shut down the drilling.

