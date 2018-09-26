Uhuru to leave Kenyans with Sh7trillion debt at end of his term, a burden to be repaid in 65years

Uhuru to leave Kenyans with Sh7trn debt at end of his term

President Uhuru Kenyatta will accumulate nearly Sh2.13 trillion more in public debt by the time his final term ends in August 2022, Treasury projections show, signaling increased pressure on taxpayers’ funds.

Treasury chiefs project in draft Budget Review and Outlook Paper that total debt will jump to nearly Sh7.17 trillion in the year ending June 2022, from nearly Sh5.04 trillion this June.

If that comes to pass, Mr Kenyatta will have contracted at least Sh5.27 trillion debt to implement his manifesto in 10 years in power after he inherited slightly more than Sh1.89 trillion in June 2013.

The Jubilee administration has ramped up spending since 2013 to build much-needed new roads, a modern railway, bridges and electricity plants, driving up borrowing to plug the budget deficit.



The increased debt has seen Kenya commit more than half of taxes to paying loans, leaving little cash for building roads, affordable housing and revamping of the ailing health sector.

Public debt stood at Sh5.04 trillion in June 2018, up from Sh4.41 trillion in June 2017, Sh3.62 trillion in June 2016, Sh2.83 trillion in June 2015, Sh2.37 trillion in June 2014 and Sh1.89 trillion in June 2013.

