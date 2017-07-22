Uhuru Succession Plan Gains Momentum, DP Ruto 2022 bid to SUFFER Setback

By Imende Benja for the Star

A post-President Uhuru Kenyatta Mt Kenya succession plan has been hatched by the community’s top cream.

Top leaders, including businesspeople, the clergy, politicians and state officers, have hatched a plot for “early preparations” to solidify the political bloc.

It is driven mainly by key businesspeople from Murang’a, keen to have an upper-hand against areas said to “have tasted power”.

A number of sources interviewed said an outfit is taking shape in secrecy, waiting for the outcome of the August polls. It will be launched after the election. The main financiers are business tycoons in the financial and oil sector.

Irrespective of the August 8 election outcome, those behind it say Mt Kenya must remain solid, despite local differences. Its drivers feel Uhuru let them down after he failed to push for their interests and are prepared to take any other candidate identified from within their circle to succeed the President.

Many suspect Uhuru might endorse Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri or anyone from his inner circle. Kiunjuri is a key player in the Uhuru administration.

In what is believed to be a blow to DP William Ruto, who hangs on Jubilee Party as the presumptive presidential candidate in 2022, the plan brings together people who influence policy from behind the scenes.

Last month, Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said, “We will not elect anyone in 2022, unless we see the work done. I’m not going to deputise anyone. He can actually also be my deputy.”

Others on board are politicians who failed in the Jubilee primaries in April.

They believe Ruto had a hand in their failure and feel it is time to hit back after the August 8 polls.

Key sources privy to the talks said the outfit has taken shape among the elites and a vibrant movement has been assembled ready to hit the ground running soon after the polls.

The Movement of Hustlers and Sufferers (MOHAS), which brings on board musicians, comedians and other artists from the region, uses concerts, town halls, churches and other entertainment events to attract crowds and champion its agenda.

MOHAS has strong networks from the upper echelons of power to the grassroots level.

The team was vibrant in the run-up to the 2013 election and “protected Uhuru from the ICC” by whipping emotions across the region.

Teams campaigning for Uhuru’s 2013 election used MOHAs to penetrate the region, campaigning for Uhuru.