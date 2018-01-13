Uhuru, Sonko, Mutua,Rasanga Confirm Trump Is Right, We Are A Shithole Country

Trump Is Damned Right, We Are A SHITHOLE Country
By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler
Today morning while in a cheery mood, I was having a cup of tea with my friend Senator Sakaja within the precincts of parliament. We were having a discourse on the daily madness called Kenyan politics. Seated right across me was this bothersome Elgeyo Marakwet politician whose name I choose to keep to myself.
As we were discussing, the Rift Valley Politician who at the time was watching the television behind us, carelessly smiled broadly and waved his hand at the TV in dismissal. The inside of his mouth looked like a panorama of Langata Cemetery, tombstones for teeth, a few of them discolored and front ones crooked to form a pathetic diastema. Sincerely, my whimsical sense of humor was contravened. I lost my appetite instantly.
Nobody bothered to ask him what the matter was because his gesture signposted an incident from the television – CNN news anchors Amara Sohn-Walker and Michael Holmes reported that US President Donald Trump said America should deny people from Haiti and African countries entry to its territory because they are shitholes. I resisted engaging the Rift Valley politician because he knows nothing about anything.
I have seen Kenyans hurling pretentious oral stones at the person of US President Donald Trump for referring to African countries as ‘shithole’ countries. They have whingeingly flooded the internet tubes with endless streams of pained anti-Trump tweets. They beautified Facebook with stupid messages aimed at deconstructing the character of Donald J. Trump. I want to readily confess here that I fully support Mr. Trump on his utterances. He is damned right you know. Nothing is further from the truth.
That is why all African leaders except the President of Botswana, are silent because they too know well he is seriously right. Before you take exception and start gyrating insults on me, I will belabor my reasons by advancing cogent reasons using my own country Kenya as an example.
President Donald Trump is one of the greatest Presidents of the United States of America. He is known to carefully cherry-pick his words. I am certain history will be kind to him someday for making America great. One thing I esteem about this man is his honestness and straightforwardness. He never beats around the Bush. His mouth reflects what is encompassed in his mind without expurgating a thing.
I have said in my column time without number that this country is bleeding from all openings including the anus, but nobody seems to give a fuck. Just like the rest of other countries in Africa, we are a country where leaders including the President, are selected and not elected. Elections don’t happen in Kenya. No foreign investor wants to risk investing here because of the wonderful environment created by our politicians. The only lucrative business left in this country is that of doing business with government depending on what you know about who you know in government. Why then should we foolishly traduce Trump when he says we are a shithole country?
In Kenya, we are ruled retrogressivelly. Are you not a shithole country when your President’s family has monopolized every business in the country so as to relinquish control over the economy? How safe are you when the President’s mother is the single owner of the country’s only source of power supply where she can treat you to pesky power supply anytime she pleases and there is nothing you can do. Remember she can sell a unit at the price that pleases her; you either buy or stay in darkness. Kenyans are accustomed to being told what it is they need and want.
Trump should not be blamed for saying what he said. The same way, America should not be blamed for enforcing and obeying their rules. Trump shouldn’t be excoriated for running a better system where everybody is equal before the law. On his remarks,
Trump is just vigilant and acting smartly. The There is no gainsaying the economic atrocities we commit as a country are enough to validate Trump’s remarks. If we do not respect ourselves, how do we expect others to respect us? Instead of complaining, we ought to emulate him.
Are we not a shithole country if Ugandan insurgents stroll into our territory and harass the residents in Migingo, without being repelled by a volley of machine gunfire just because the locals residing there are politically incorrect? What is the value of having a lame constitution that is violated after every five seconds? Our constitution is not only cosmetic, but also a false hope raiser. Here, laws are made for the poor and not for the rich. That is why no big thief goes to prison. Our prisons are swarmed with poor petty offenders like chicken thieves.
All these are happening while scholars keep mum. They have allowed the euphoria of ethnical mediocrity to becloud their senses of judgement on the idiosyncrasies of tribalism. Yet we have the authority to berate Trump for calling us a shithole country? Spare me the fake dopey handwringing.
Why do we forget so fast that we are a country that exports what we don’t have and import what we have? Even as we castigate Trump on his own internet, we forget that as a nation, we import gewgaws with American icons on them. I support President Trump. We are a bunch of hypocrites. But as Winston Churchill said “If you are going through hell, keep going”
(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)
[email protected]
Comments
Anonymous says
A shithole is indeed a shithole: fraudsters with their shithole regimes with a development distinction of shitholes!
You don’t need to be educated to know a shithole cos it come with educable fraudsters IQs cos that’s their DNA.
Njoroge says
I love the article and agree with everything said. Hypocrisy and living in denial is our biggest problem.
Romufa says
Toboa Muuza Ndizi. I like your openness. Call a spade a spade. You made my day.
Anonymous says
waaa! shitholes! the gospel truth.
Anonymous says
Just to confirm one point, the law is made by the rich and powerful to protect their own interest, a crime is a crime because the law says so but also depends on your class in society and the purpose of the bureaucratic state is to suck the blood of the poor and fatten the rich. The capitalistic bible recognises this that for those who have, more shall be added and for the have nots, even the little they claim shall be taken away. The Kenyan case, those who have cannot wait to be added more so they grab everything for themselves. So for the poor voters who think uthamakistically, you are no where past the ballot box and if you are doubting this, Remember the beatings at kasarani on the wakora’s inauguration concert show. It was not strange to us as for we have faced it severally together with baby pendo.
Go to any municipal court when the poor baggage of the society is being offloaded into the cells of the so called courts of law with learned and least educated wakoras as President Uhuru has made us know them and you will see how poverty is criminalised in Kenya. The most common crime you will see in their faces as they face “justice” is poverty. Minicipal/county Askari’s arrest people for unimaginable offences and you can wait one day to be at the mercy of a stupid person called municipal askari and get to know why I am beginning to hate this shithole called a country.
Economically, chang’aa ni pombe haramu in Kenya yet Uganda and Tanzania is a fulfledged industry producing Uganda Waragi and konyagi respectively.
The rice wars in Mombasa now pitting URP allied importers and the Pakistanis is fought against the backdrop of Ahero, mwea and kwale rice farmers lacking market for local produce as Pakistani rice floods the market.
Same to the sugar industry where farmers cannot be paid as the factories cannot sell their sugar yet their branded packages are used to sell imported sugar brought in by the very powerful whose names kra officials fear levying any tax on their products.
We happily import what we can produce because it has to enrich a few with the farmer abandoning his production to become a consumer having lost his harvest due to fake fertiliser supplied by a contracted maize importer.
Trump should look for a better word for African countries and their leadership. Calling us a Shithole is too much of a praise that should make us feel very happy because we are worse.
Tullow is exporting crude oil instead of us reviving our refinery. The 300 billion express road between Mombasa to Nairobi is already tendered out at a time parents are committing suicide because they can’t take their children to form one, students are committing suicide because poverty is keeping them off their dreams, kplc is trying to fill the financial gaps to account for looted sums by giving estimated bills and not actual consumption from an erratic power supply system that costs the economy more than what it contributes. Are we really in a country or deep inside a shithole?
jibe says
Uncouth language
Ni mwega says
totally agree shitholes who beg for money or wait for donations,then squander then repeat.BEGGARS!!!