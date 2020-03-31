Uhuru should use Jubilee T-shirt distribution magic for sanitizers to reach villages

By Jerome Ogola

Baffles how Jubilee t-shirts could be printed, in millions and circulated to reach every village, even the remotest part of the country’s hinterland, but the same efficacy cannot be replicated to reach the masses with masks and sanitizer, now that the life of the same voter is threatened by a trending virus christened COVID-19

I know someone will brand me an ODM sympathiser, for excluding NASA in this blame. For puspoese of clarity, I haven’t seen any NASA t-shirts and if there are they aren’t as common as that of Jubilee

Again Jubilee is the government and it has the mandate to provide healthcare services to the people and with the efficiency that they reached the people during the campaigns, they should reach the people, now, to provide the services

In other news, coronavirus isn’t just gloom. It has some bright side, one of them is that at the moment we are observing the rules of hygiene with a rare zeal and culprits like cholera cannot get anywhere near us

An average Kenyan, scared of the loneliness of the graveyard, is washing his hands at least 96 times each day

There are water points everywhere even in dreamland

The other good thing with this epidemic is that just like a horizontal engineering, it has brought the country together, regardless of ethnic/political affiliations of class

Currently, we are all united in trembling like kalovu addict. You’d think there is an outbreak of Parkinson’s disease in the country

Again if we get infected, we will all be taken to Likuyani Secondary School, as I am reliably informed schools will be used as makeshift hospitals and mortuaries

There no class here

I said sex unites the county, because Kenyans are never bothered by one’s ethnic identity, while soliciting for sex. It is only after they have stretched all their toes and fingers to fire live ammunition, as the 20 digit salute ritual demands, that they switch to default and begin operating within tribal lines

Lastly, the epidemic has also taught my fellow hoof eaters what sanitizers are, and we’ve laps had an opportunity to see them

Hitherto we weren’t aware of it’s existence!

Good afternoon my fellow hoof eaters!!