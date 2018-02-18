Uhuru Shortchanged Ruto, War Breaksout Kalenjin Rebel MPs Strike

JUBILEE WILL BREAK SOON: A PARTlY ON FIRE

By Gechiko Nyabwari and Kamasasa E

The story of Alfred Keter has made the Kalenjins open their eyes to discover that they are in a wrong coalition. Keter was arrested, was not booked in the occurrence book and did not write a statement with the police as should be the case. (But Otiende and Orengo will read them the law. Don’t worry mr Keter the firebrand.)

It is highly suspected b the house on the hill is behind the move to silence Keter who is a thorn in the flesh. Thank God Kenyans are intelligent enough to exonerate truth from error. Kenyans know Keter can do anything evil but for this one, A BIG NO. IT IS ArTRAP SET FROM THE ENVIED HOUSE ON THE HILL TOP. which house is that? Any kenya knows it.

Anybody of sound mind can see how Jubilee is fighting for its break up. Consequently the Ruto dream is under attack internally. Jubilee is on its way to the political archive.

Pressure mounting on Uhuru over the Ketet fiasco will make him vomit his heart out and that will worsen the Kikuyu-Kalenjin merger. DP Ruto (who is power thirsty) may not speak but the Murkomensh, Kutunyis and Mois will speak out iflamous gasses . Meanwhile, soon Hon Isaac Ruto will be back and William will be exposed as a community traitor. These developments will redefine the Kalenjin succession politics of 2022. Undoubtedly, William will be left hinging around with an empty Jubilee party with meaningless non Kikuyu supporters.

It was a mistake to break URP. The second term of Uhuru will leave behind a divided Jubilee party. Ruto will be given a ticket in a divided, broken and empty Jubilee party. This is how reality will unfold.

Ruto may go back to Raila and stories of 2007 will resurface. Politics has surprises.

The dissenting voices in RV are starting to be heard beyond the valley borders; something unusual.

1. They are not happy with TNA wing. They were short-changed on cabinet positions. For the first time I am hearing this straight from Murkomen.

2. The arrest of Hon Alfred Keter looks like it has offered them a platform to ventilate on their frustrations. By end of yesterday, Keter had not been charged. No statements taken and yet he is still in custody. They feel cheated. They have written to Senator James Orengo to represent Keter at the law courts tomorrow.

Let the music continue.