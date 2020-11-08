Uhuru set to do what Obama did for Biden, to endorse and campaign for Raila 2022

President Uhuru have a few things in common with former USA president Barack Obama; they are agemates born in 1961, educated in they were first borns of very young mothers (Barack’s mother was 20 while MamaNgina was 18). Well, Uhuru is set to endorse and campaign for for prime minister Raila Odinga to be president in 2022.

Raila just Biden is over 70 years and will be contesting for presidency after trying more than two times.

President elect Biden and Baba share a lot in common.

1)Their political and leadership experience span 5 decades. Both ventured into politics in the 1970s.

2) Both are in their 70s. Baba 74,Biden 77.

3) Their spouses are teachers. Ida taught at Kenya High. Jill Biden taught at Northern Virginia Community College.

4) Both lost their firstborn sons in their 40s, under mysterious circumstances.

5) Both have run for President multiple times. Biden vied for the first time in 1988(32 years ago) while Baba vied for the first time back in 1997(22 years ago)

6) Both shelved their aspirations for the sake of their countries and supported other candidates. Biden-Obama. Baba-Kibaki.

7) Each has 4 children. 2 boys, 2 girls.

8) Both are respected statesmen.

9) Their spouses are age mates (70 years)

There is no coincidence in life. Kenya is also staring at Baba’s moment.