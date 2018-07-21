Uhuru Regime Playing Games With Poor Kenyans, Top Officials Involved In Corruption

If you want to get dizzy, try this…

The government bought land from the government without telling the government that the land already belonged to the government! So now the government has to try and find where the money it paid to the government disappeared to, using government agencies to track accounts in banks that operate under tight government regulations.

At the Ministry of Energy, the government through CS Keter has condemned the manner in which the government goes arresting people at night and during weekends, saying that the government must be humane when the government is arresting government officers who have stolen from the government.

Before you could blink, the government sent Senator Murkomen to the Mau to go and condemn the manner in which the government was evicting people from there. The government angrily stated that the government will no longer be allowed to treat its people like animals, and that at no time had the government authorised the government to evict people. It will happen over the government’s dead body. The government then donated mabatis to help rebuild some of the shanties destroyed by the government in the government forest.

Meanwhile, the government is investigating government sugar firms for using government import licences to bring in sugar laced with poison. The government is also investigating government quality control and customs wings to find out how the government allowed the government to bring in poisoned sugar using the government’s Sony Sugar and other licences issued only by the government!

And this weekend, the government will be in many political rallies and funerals declaring that the government crackdown on corruption is aimed at bringing down the government so that someone can take over the government. The government will be warning the government to be careful with this government push against corruption.

If you are already dizzy, we in government can’t even tell which government we are in! The one investigating or being investigated, evicting or being evicted, importing sugar or consuming it, the left or the right….heck, we can hardly even say for certain whether our MPs are this side or that side!

Whatever Uhuru Kenyatta thinks he is running in these shores, this is pure madness!

(All this is stolen but hilarious 😂😂😂😂)