Uhuru Regime Corruption Scandals Confirm ‘Youth Left To their Own Devices’, Nobody Cares About Their Future

By Gilbert Okenya

It’s a shame that the “Y” & “S” in NYS stand for Youth Service. Yet, another scandal has been unearthed in the Youth Fund. By now, the youth should have known that they’re on their own. Nobody cares about their future.

A few people are becoming billionaires in the name of the youth. Have we become a country that would rather eat all the eggs instead of letting them hatch into more chicks and hence more chicken?

Are we a people who prefer eating all the seeds within our reach instead of planting them in anticipation for a bumper harvest in future?

We have become slaves of instant gratification. Everything that we want – be it money, good food, sex, or clothes – we just want them here and now.

I use “WE” here deliberately because if you loudly sang “TANO TENA” last year, you are very much part of the current mess, coz you know what?

The government you wanted back is incorrigibly corrupt.

This government is completely incapable of investigating and prosecuting itself, as we saw in NYS Season One. Season Two won’t be any different.

Meanwhile:

Who knew that Kenya would come to a point where certified thieves can stand on a podium and demand for the speedy arrest and prosecution of all thieves!

Whenever a thief is caught in town and a crowd begins running after him, baying for his blood, a seasoned thief will apply the age old trick to save his skin. He simply continues to run while shouting thief! thief!

Soon bystanders will join him in the chase while shouting even louder, thief! thief! As the running crowd swells, the thief takes a detour and leaves the crowd to continue chasing the wind!

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, when I see people who are likely to be the masterminds behind the current NYS, KCPB, KPC and YOUTH FUND mega scandals stand on the podium to pontificate about graft, without batting an eyelid. Indeed we live in interesting times.

They even have the Audacity to call for speedy investigations, arrests and prosecution of those behind these grand heists of public money!

They hope that by shouting thief! thief! They will manage to make all of us lose focus and begin chasing the wind.

And you know what? In this shithole country, they might succeed to do just that. In this shithole no thief steals billions and ends up spending even a day in jail. Instead, they’re admired and revered.

I am just keeping a small shred of hope -holding it close to my chest – that I might be proven wrong this time round. I really want to be proven wrong but I am afraid I won’t.