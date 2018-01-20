‘Uhuru’ Playing To Hon Babu Owino’s Game, Preparing For Nairobi Governorship

ON THE ARREST OF BABU OWINO.

I’ve known Embakasi East MP Babu Owino since I joined the University of Nairobi in 2013. He was my Student Union Chairman for 2yrs and a good friend since then.

I can tell you without fear of contradiction that Jubilee doesn’t know whom they dealing with. They really don’t have clue on who is the man they keep on arresting and re-arresting over petty excuses. Since his days at the University of Nairobi, Babu was a populist cunning, curious and daring man, someone who could do anything to be visible. He could do any stupid thing to be seen and be the talk of town for the next week as he could be thinking on what he will do next to keep the conversation about him going.

Babu is one man you can’t beat in his game. The game Jubilee headless and brainless police and their instructors are doing is his OWN GAME. That man is purely a street guy, you will arrest him, put him behind bars for days thinking you making him suffer not knowing you making him achieve goals he planned himself. You will demonize him the much you can, soil his name to the ground but once he approaches the same audience you had they will take and leave you shocked and helpless. He will always come out a hero more than he went inside. Politics isn’t about what you are but it’s about perception and on how you approach the people with what you good at. Babu today is an MP out of people what believed that is a useless campus boy, you can see where he is.

If Babu Owino today starts a countrywide campaign to conquer and have a command on the young people I tell you nobody will stop him. The other day he was in Kisii when he accompanied President Raila Odinga for a political tour. Anyone who was at the Gusii Stadium or watched it on camera can testify how much the whole stadium was uncontrollable, rowdy and hungry to hear from this young great man. Jubilee have simply made him prove a point to the world that he’s a resilient fighter. He’s a darling to many not because he worked for it but because his enemies have built him that much. He’s now riding on the bitterness of his haters and made a positive transition out of it.

Have no doubt that this is not the last arrest Babu is facing, more others are coming and he’s always prepared for them. He’s one man you can’t put down by such kind of things. He is a person at one time who lived in the streets, he understands suffering better than his competitor who was born in Statehouse now hiding behind the police to harass an innocent boy who grew in Nyalenda Slums under a struggling single mother now giving the who and who’s an headache.

It’s a promise, he’s the next big thing in the Kenyan politics. Kings are made from the police cells, shoddy slums, streets and NOT from the luxuries of statehouses baring blood of hundreds assassinated Kenyans, fleets of GRABBED land and billions of stolen money!!

LONG LIVE PAUL ONGILI.

Militia Generali Osumo Jnr.

DjMike.