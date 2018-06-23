Uhuru Plan To Build 500,000 Housing Units Ready, Looting Spree?

The agenda to build 500,000 low cost housing by 2022 is now clear with a breakdown being presented to a meeting attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta today.

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia today unveiled how the government intends to implement the project starting with flagship projects that will be largely located within Nairobi city and its environs.

The Government has defined four levels of housing types with only three being the focus of the program.

The first type of housing identified is referred to as ‘Social’ and is targeted at people in formal employment earning a salary of less than KSh14, 999.

The second category of housing is the ‘Low Cost’ and is targeted at those earning a salary between Ksh15, 000 and Ksh49,999. This category represents 71.82 percent of Kenya’s formally employed workforce while the first category represents 2.62 percent.

The third category is called the Mortgage Gap and is targeted at those earning between Sh50,000 to Ksh99,999. This group represents 22.62 of the formally employed in Kenya.

The fourth category of houses, which the Government intends to have the private sector provide, is meant for the middle and high income earners who get more than Ksh100,000 per month and who represent 2.85 percent of the formally employed.

The housing projects have been divided into five lots with one lot covered in each financial year. Each lot is then broken down into flagship projects, flagship social housing projects, counties and towns and Nairobi County projects.

In the 2018 financial year, the Affordable Housing Program will focus on projects in Park Road, Muguga Green, Starehe A and B, Makongeni and more in Mavoko. The total number of units under this category will be 36, 640.

Another set of houses under the flagship social housing projects will cover Transitional housing, Kibera B, C and D, Mariguini and Kiambu. The total number of houses under this category will be 15,000

Another 67,800 new houses will be built in Bahati, Maringo, Ziwani, Jericho, Lumumba, Gorofani, Bondeni and Shauri Moyo.

The meeting was also briefed on the preparations undertaken for the roll out of the Universal Health Care agenda.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki said the ministry has held a record 66 meetings with governors as part of the preparations.

She said an analysis of the needs and requirements has been undertaken and a process is ongoing to ensure registration of all Kenyans with NHIF is achieved.

The CS said the UHC targets 100 percent of the population of the country.