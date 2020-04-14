Uhuru ni moto wa kuotea mbali, reduced Ruto to a blogger like Itumbi, Miguna, Alai making noise on social media

Wahome Thuku says DP William Ruto is slowly transiting to being a blogger, since January he has been throwing jabs via Twitter against his boss Uhuru’s surrogates just like what Miguna Miguna and Dennis Itumbi or even Albert Amenya aka Banana Peddler have been doing. I NEVER imagined William Ruto and I would be ranting together on Facebook/Twitter.

Imagine an MP is informed of some junior police officer harassing people. The MP reports to the deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. The deputy President posts a tweet on his account complaining like any other blogger. He then reports that the Inspector General of Police of Kenya has acted and culprit cops will be charged. The IG has not even said anything on it. Tomorrow the Vice President will update how the cops were fined in court. That is how idle we are in this republic.

In the other news it is reported that Hon David Murathe wrote to Uhuru Kenyatta a letter resigning as Jubilee Vice Chair only for Uhuru to reject the letter and keep quiet about it. Not even telling his deputy President that he had rejected the resignation. The DP has then all along been telling his followers that “they” fired Murathe. Uhuru ni moto wa kuotea mbali my fren 😂😂😂😂😂

Lempaa Soyinka adds:

Now be very careful when a sacked or former employee like Miguna Miguna or Dennis Itumbi write very things about their former employers!

When these guys were consuming tax payers money as employees of the very people they are now badmouthing, they would call you whatever names for criticising their employers.

It is like a jilted lover. When they were consummating their love, it was all roses and champaign! When they divorce it becomes noisy and and chaotic

So keep it to yourself the things you did or that you did not do and not trying to get sympathies from us because you never showed objectivity when we criticized your bosses!

Can you imagine the language or adjectives that Miguna Miguna would have used on you for calling Raila a conman when he was the prime minister advisor on coalition government?

Can you imagine the words that Itumbi would have used to describe you had you called Uhuru a mlevi when he was a Director of Digital communication and diaspora?

Secondly and this goes to lovers, a man does not seduce a woman by badmouthing an ex girlfriend. The seducee would put herself in the shoes of the ex girlfriend and turn down your entreaties!