Dear Uhuru, This is What Kenyans Want To Hear From You On New Year’s Eve, No hypocrisy and Anger

The Speech President Uhuru Kenyatta Can Deliver Midnight, 31.12.17

By Donald Kip

RE: It’s Midnight, But There Is New Dawn In The Morning

My Dear Fellow Kenyans, it is Sunday Midnight, 31.12.17. In few hours, it will be a new dawn, Monday Morning, 1.1.18 . It was at midnight that Pharaoh was made to let the Children go. It was at midnight that Paul and Silas prayed. Jesus asked us to be ready at midnight for the coming of the bridegroom.

Tomorrow morning is a new dawn. I begin the full year of my last term in office. And I offer a new dawn. It is a new dawn that will usher a new direction for our country.

For Long, Kenya has been in the Midnight Of Poverty, Diseases, Unemployment, Despair, Corruption, Unresponsive Civil Service, Uncaring Politicians and Bad Infrastructure.

Tomorrow is new beginnings. The entire Political Class and Civil Service Must rededicate to offer servant leadership. No one will Lord over the other. Tomorrow, we begin to dismantle all bureaucracy that holds us down. We have to and must offer an enabling environment to all investors, local and foreign. We cannot again lose investors to other countries because of our inefficiencies and red tapes. Our independent and State Institutions will carry out their mandate without interference. The law will be observed by all. The law will not discriminate. All are under God, the law and the Constitution.

We have to have a new dawn that brings employment, universal health insurance cover and care ; our fields must give in abundance that all Kenyans and their livestock will not face famine again; every part of Kenya must have motorable roads and potable water; our education system must be one that offers hope and opportunity to all; our athletes, musicians and actors must have an opportunity to nurture and prosper their talent.

All Kenyans must come and draw water from the same well. Our different tribes, cultures, religions, beliefs and politics will never again be a bar. Our Constitution says so. We must all respect, obey and implement the Constitution. Our differences is what makes us unique; a City on the Hill. Once the Government under my leadership provides all the above, then it behooves each of you to recall the words of John F Kennedy and “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

Fellow Kenyans, let us all usher this new dawn. Let’s welcome the sunshine of the morning. God bless you, and God bless Kenya.

Mie wenu, Uhuru Kenyatta.