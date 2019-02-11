Uhuru move to ‘shut down’ DP Ruto office is pure hatred that may backfire badly, employees must be paid

By Dr Onyango Ochieng jnr

I may disagree with William Samoei Ruto on many political fronts, however, workers in his office should ALL be paid their fair wages. On this, Govt must not filibuster or turn into a monkey in the business. Friends, I learned a few lessons I will share here:1.

MLK Jr emphasized that “politics should make use better, not bitter”

2. Cde Malcolm X concluded by saying “I am for truth, no matter who tells it. I am for justice, no matter who gets it. Because I am first a human being”.

Now, we may all hate Ruto for diverse reasons, but workers in his office MUST be PAID.

We must be a nation governed by rights, not fiats and privileges of men. Besides, power is very ephemeral, hence luos said “inindo tung’, inindo diere… Piny ema ru”