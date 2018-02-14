Did Uhuru Mess Up President Jacob Zuma?

By Eric Lattif

In June 2016, Turkey’s President Erdogan visited Kenya. The following month there was a coup attempt in his country.

May 2016, South Korea’s Park Geun-Hye visited Kenya. The following year she was bundled out of office in a corruption scandal.

October 2016, Jacob Zuma visited Kenya. You know the story….

July 2016, Benjamin Netanyahu visited Kenya. Today, police have recommended his prosecution triggering questions on his tenure.

Was it 2016 or is it Nairobi that’s a jinx to presidents?

(or is it the blue suit? 😜😜)