Did Uhuru Mess Up President Jacob Zuma?

By Eric Lattif
In June 2016, Turkey’s President Erdogan visited Kenya. The following month there was a coup attempt in his country.
May 2016, South Korea’s Park Geun-Hye visited Kenya. The following year she was bundled out of office in a corruption scandal.
October 2016, Jacob Zuma visited Kenya. You know the story….
July 2016, Benjamin Netanyahu visited Kenya. Today, police have recommended his prosecution triggering questions on his tenure.
Was it 2016 or is it Nairobi that’s a jinx to presidents?
(or is it the blue suit? 😜😜)
Anonymous says
Birds of hell fly together, they messed each other up or u can put it as you like, or its the blue penguin suits…
Anonymous says
And what do we have an election thief zombie imbecile in office fronted by his envoys from hell who can’t loot in their countries find Kenya a heaven to loot from cos majority of the leaders elected are thieves, killers, drug barons and HIV bug fungal rat f**kers and mungiki member.
Chicken shithole! can’t think for themselves cos they are zombies only waiting to be given directives by the election thieves. ushenzi ndo huo!
Anonymous says
I can agree more with the fact that state capture is not only in South Africa but is widely spread worldwide…benefits to world organized crime A.K.A algurai /guptas..