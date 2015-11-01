WHAT Uhuru MEANT When he said the ‘ECONOMY is STRONG and no Need to WORRY’ ..

By Anwar Sadat
First step in solving any problem is to realize there is one. Uhuru is first a business man and then president. As a business man and president, he has some interests that he can use state power to go round the system.
To Uhuru, Kenya is Brookside and other companies he owns, yes, they are doing okay, in fact doing excellent.
To Uhuru, Kenyans are the Kabogos, the Rutos, the Kenyattas, Waigurus, Mois, Nyachaes, Mudavadis, Kibakis, Kirubis, Kideros, Koinaanges, Michukis, James Mwangis and a few of their friends who may be using their privileged position to short circuit the system and accumulate more at the expense of common mwanainchi (consumers). They are doing Okay, in fact doing excellent.
To Uhuru, those teachers from Nyandarua who committed suicide because they didn’t get September salary, or Wanjikus who have to pay higher interest rates because of corruption, or the Kamaus who have to pay an extra Kshs 200, 000 on imported cars, or the Kinyajuis who have to pay higher taxes on basic commodities that they buy because of inflation are not Kenyans.
The regular Wanjikus, Njoroges et el are mere voting machines, whose feelings are not important. How they do is insignificant and as long as the Kabogos, Rutos, Kenyattas, and waigurus are making money, kenya is doing okay!
This govt is completely myopic in its ways,they hv literally run out of ideas to rescue th evonomy.When the leader of the nation says all is ok and the rest is noise is not a leader for the people of Kenya.It is completely evident that the govt has come to its in terms of managing the economy.If all was ok,why would you raise taxes..They are spending money beyond their mandate and keep harping economic growth..How do you have evonomic growth when no jobs are being created,credit is so expensive,inflation is way high,,the currency is devalued continuously and basic good n services r unaffordable to the masses.And yet this bonehaed of the administration pretends all is ok..People of Kenya must waske up to the reality of this arrogant administration that has been voted in..If we continue to allow such leadership to rule then only we are to blame and no one else…A leader admits incompetence and failures and then collobaorates with the people to negotiate a safe lending…Rough times ahead surely,and mark my words any temporary respite shown in the ecnomoy they will shout loud – but guess what it will be smoke and mirrors – we are surely headed for an economic disaster – watch what happens….Unbelievable how we allow such idots to rule this beautiful nation of ours…God Bless Kenya!
kuria good one says
Uhuru was worth$ 600 million dollars when he came to office. Unpublished findings by Forbes put him at 18 billion dollars. Idiots….!!! The economy is booming!!
kuria good one says
Uhuru is set to overtake Aliko Dangote(worth about 45b billion dollars last year) as the wealthiest African by 2020. And you said economy is struggling………?? Stupid Kenyans!! Pay eurobond with your children!!
Mambo Mwaleta says
No need to cry now….it is too late. ‘You reap what you sow’ is a fair statement. In other words, deal with the consequences of your decisions, and as Father Wamugunda said, “I hope [teachers’ union leaders] have learnt their lessons” – you can as well say “I hope voters have learnt their lessons”.
The economy is going to the dogs. Even dogs are finding it hard to eat as there are no bones to feast on.May our leaders come out and repent so that we may be redeemed economically.
This Seems Not To Work. Well The Main Cause Of Failure Will Be The Surprising Fact That OVER 60 PERCENT Of Kenyan Youths Are Unemployed. Their Main Form Of Employment Is Only To Seek Work In Offices Which Only Demand Smart Brain Workers Or People Who Are Relatives To These Officcials .A Better Solution Might Be Only To Create And Establish A High Number Of Employment Factors. Ie Industries In Rural Areas And Piped Water For Farming,