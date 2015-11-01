WHAT Uhuru MEANT When he said the ‘ECONOMY is STRONG and no Need to WORRY’ ..

By Anwar Sadat

First step in solving any problem is to realize there is one. Uhuru is first a business man and then president. As a business man and president, he has some interests that he can use state power to go round the system.

To Uhuru, Kenya is Brookside and other companies he owns, yes, they are doing okay, in fact doing excellent.

To Uhuru, Kenyans are the Kabogos, the Rutos, the Kenyattas, Waigurus, Mois, Nyachaes, Mudavadis, Kibakis, Kirubis, Kideros, Koinaanges, Michukis, James Mwangis and a few of their friends who may be using their privileged position to short circuit the system and accumulate more at the expense of common mwanainchi (consumers). They are doing Okay, in fact doing excellent.

To Uhuru, those teachers from Nyandarua who committed suicide because they didn’t get September salary, or Wanjikus who have to pay higher interest rates because of corruption, or the Kamaus who have to pay an extra Kshs 200, 000 on imported cars, or the Kinyajuis who have to pay higher taxes on basic commodities that they buy because of inflation are not Kenyans.

The regular Wanjikus, Njoroges et el are mere voting machines, whose feelings are not important. How they do is insignificant and as long as the Kabogos, Rutos, Kenyattas, and waigurus are making money, kenya is doing okay!