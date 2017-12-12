How Uhuru Lost It In Awarding Mediocre Personalities With State Commendation

By A Ikol

We had surgeons who separated conjoined twins,

We had athletes who brought gold medals,

We have a journalist who saved a disabled person from a bee attack,

We have a Moi Girls student who saved her fellow students from an inferno at the cost of her life,

We have policemen and a headmaster who carried exam papers through floods,

We have a Maasai kid who was recognized internationally for coming up with a system to protect Cattle from wildlife,

Hell, we even have an Albino girl who topped the entire country in KCPE!

But who do they reward? A washed up blogger, another propaganda mouthpiece machine blogger and a man who ate githeri! And you want to tell me to get behind this githeri regime!? I don’t think I’m that mediocre!