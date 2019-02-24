Uhuru legacy will be; anger, debt, theft and inaction

By Rita O via FB

We have one President. His name is Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. Unless he has delegated his presidency, he is fully responsible for all the speedy and pathetic downfall Kenya is going through since 2013.

Wail with Rutos name all you want, he is not the President. If the president is a sitting, lame, angry and toothless duck then people like Ruto will thrive.

I am so ashamed on your behalf. The work of your leadership is stinking. A tree is known by its fruits. Your fruits make your legacy.

Your Legacy Uhuru Kenyatta is this BIG 4

1. Theft

2. Debt

3. Anger

4. No action.

You may get or not get this message. You may care or not care but you have let Kenya down sir.