Exposed: Uhuru to reorganize government, reshuffle cabinet to include Gideon Moi, Mukhisa Kituyi. CS Matiang’i, Munya to be reshuffled

A source close to a top Statehouse operative has hinted that President Uhuru is strongly considering to appoint Baringo Senator Hon Gideon Moi to the cabinet.

The KANU Chairman will most likely be handed either the Agriculture Or Water and Irrigation docket in a bid to soar his visibility nationally as he will embark to sort out issues affecting farmers and pastoral communities in Rift Valley and North Eastern regions

Rift Valley and the pastoral communities dominated region were for long KANU strongholds, even with Jubilee wave, the elected leaders in most constituencies are inclined to KANU especially in Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Turkana and West Pokot.

The president is set to re-organize government to bolster delivery of his 4Agenda legacy ambition and national unity. The impending re-organization will see at least 5 cabinet secretaries demoted and others reshuffled.

The president will most likely reshuffle CS Matiangi from the powerful Interior docket and in his place Hon Peter Munya will take over, Gideon Moi will then take over the Agriculture docket currently held by Munya or that of Water. Matiangi will be moved to the Water and Irrigation docket which will be enhanced. UNCTAD Sec General Dr Mukhisa Kituyi will bounce back to the cabinet to head either the Trade docket or Foreign Affairs.

CS Chelugui, Farida Karoney and Charles Keter will be dropped. It is obvious if Gideon Moi will join cabinet then Chelugui will exit since they both come from Baringo. CSs who will be dropped will get ambassadorial postings. CS Betty Maina, a close relative of CS Keter will be spared owing to her sterling performance. Career civil servant and daughter of former powerful minister Nicholas Biwott will replace Farida Karoney in the Lands docket.

Meanwhile in Baringo, it is alleged that former Ravin MP Hon Musa Sirma is making preparation to run for the Baringo senate seat if indeed Gideon Moi will be appointed the cabinet.

The Cabinet job is meant to give senator Moi some presence across the country as he launches numerous projects, which will be a good platform to aid his bigger political ambition. The crafters of the move are, however, not convinced that their preferred successor, a corporate honcho, meant to replace the incumbent senator can fit in the murky world of politics.