…Uhuru LAUNCHED Portal Highlighting Achievements, BUT Then This HAPPENED… Ms Rita SLAPPED him with FACTS

By Rita Oyier
No Thank you Mr. President. Jubilee at four is the reason why.
In dismissing you as unfit for further duty as the CEO of Kenya, I will reference;
1.The Constitution of Kenya
2.Your Jubilee Manifesto
3. Your attitude
THE CONSTITUTION AND THE JOB WE GAVE YOU.
A. You sir are the Head of State and Government and a symbol of national unity. Let me read this together with your roles which include; promote and enhance the unity of the nation; promote and respect the diversity of the people and communities of Kenya. Among other things you are to yearly report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realization of the national values, referred to in Article 10. The national values and principles of governance include;
(a) patriotism, national unity, sharing and devolution of power, the rule of law, democracy and participation of the people;
(b) human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, equality, human rights, non-discrimination and protection of the marginalized;
(c) good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability;
(d) sustainable development;
Even if I just stopped at this, it already reads like everything you have failed at on your Terms of reference given to you by Kenyan Citizens, “50%” willingly and 50% grudgingly, all of who are tax payers.
Kenyans have never been more divided, angrier and frustrated by the president like they are during this term you have served. You have openly pointed fingers and insulted Kenyans who as you say “Hamkutupigia kura”. I assure you, in 2017 they will not vote for you, again.
Good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability are values as indicated in the constitution that cannot be associated with yourself nor any of your right-hand men and women in government, nor associates as close as nuclear family members. You have openly shoved our faces in brazen theft vomit after “Meat eating sprees” because meat is for those who voted for you. You have further demonstrated this in your various appointments and exclusion much to the chagrin of the diverse Kenyans.
It was painful to hear and watch you throw your hands up in the air at our state house, flanked by DPP, Chief justice, Attorney General and EACC chair, saying there is nothing you can do. Nothing. Previous year you declared corruption “a national security threat” , now racing into 300,000,000,000 KSH worth. Here is one thing you can do. Go Home and Stay Home.
B. Contrary to your belief, the constitution is not a literature suggestion of feel good to do good, it explicitly states; You are to respect, uphold and safeguard this Constitution, yet you have severally proclaimed you wish you did not have to work with this constitution. The constitution that creates the very office you sit in and you swore to safeguard. The Constitution of Kenya is the supreme law of the Republic of Kenya. It seems to offend you so Here is a suggestion; Go Home and Stay Home.
C. It is no wonder your halfhearted and grudging implementation of the Devolution government relationships. We regret that it is you who had to birth Devolution because you arrived with a hacksaw and a terrible attitude. You have flouted the Letter and spirit of devolution on more than enough occasions. You have further disrespected and insulted the people of Kenya and their sovereignty. The people exercise their sovereign power either directly or through their democratically elected representatives and I dare site the following offices; national executive and the executive structures in the county governments. The sovereign power of the people is exercised at the national level and the county level. Your statesmanship and Leadership has been some ghostly, emaciated and temperamental outbursts of handling this delicate transition. For this disrespect to Kenyans, just go home and Stay there.
YOUR OWN JUBILEE MANIFESTO MISERABLE FAILURE
A. “What we propose is something of a revolution in Kenya; a revolution at its most basic that will:
Now if I was to rate your performance against your own promises, it is an Uncontested Grade E. We live in this country, we know. We pay the price for your arrogant detachment from real day to day challenges in the very areas you called ‘Most Basic”. These items don’t need intelligent PowerPoints and fantastic, imagined figures that cannot be backed up. Beautiful posters and infographics look like insults to us.
On Item c. you have created wealth for the people aforementioned in the massive theft and corruption cases you declared a threat to National security. It has been a treat of Scandal after scandal to the extent Kenyans have developed an immunity to your sanctioned theft that has been the Hallmark and North star of your 4-year economic gang rape reign.
B. Your Pillar of Unity (Umoja), aimed at eliminating ethnic divisions has belly flopped led by non-other than yourself Mr. President.
The second pillar of Economy (Uchumi) has not only ensured food and basic needs hosts have skyrocketed by almost 100% increase. As for Land Reforms that was to ensure a property-owning democracy, we all know the myth of Arap Mashamba. Kenyans are not fools. Don’t insult us.
The Third Pillar of Openness (Uwazi) that you said will Clean up the Mess occasioned by corrupt deals in Kenya, has ranked us the 6th most corrupt country globally and Number 1 in Africa by the EY Fraud Survey report published 5 days ago.
You have failed yourself beyond failing us. So please take our advice and relieve yourself further frustration by repeated failure.
YOUR OVERALL ATTITUDE
A. Self-Preservation: Unfortunately for us you have come off as one whose sole mandate is to expand personal and family interest across industries and globally from your view at the top.
B. Financial aggression attended to by greed; despite your pitch for the need to borrow 900,000,000 daily as a country you don’t seem to have a grasp of basic financial tenets like being conservative, minding the overheads and wastage. It’s a free for all financial blood thirst. You are like a baby in a candy shop, eager to keep sucking the lollipops.
C. Outright Bad manners; I hope your children are proud of you when you spew insults to any human being, let alone a people chosen leader in a democratic country.
Based on this Appraisal Dear Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, Go Home. It will take us decades to recover from the multiple juvenile decisions and their impact, but we will try again. We need to attain True Economic Independence 54 years on, the real Uhuru.
sammy says
Spot on.
I hope his CASINO economy will end with his reign come august 2017
concerned Kenyan says
The writer of the above article fails to understand how the government, the community, the business infrastructures works. In Kenya and most of African countries we have a long way to go before we change 0ur mentality of high expectation from the government. Likewise we elect corrupt individuals who promises you heaven and Earth. After four years, of doing nothing, you buy the same lie again. Best example is the four ODM principles, all of them have been in the government for an average of 27 years. Non of them can give a tangible program that benefits their local communities besides their close family members and their inner circles. Likewise, all of them have been involved in multiple mega million ksh. scandals..
Look at Joho, Kidero, Wiaguru, Kingi, Murkonen etc. These guys are about to get back to governance all over again..
When we elect corrupt people because they are one of us, we suppress development and progress for ever. We can blame Uhuru all we want, but until we change our mentalities we are going to have the same outcome, circle after circle with the same result.
Elect any of the ODM presidential candidate; I bet you its going to be worse than we had ever seen
hasti says
they have been in government not as presidents.they have been operating their duties under dictators so we have to test them now when they are presidents.
Anonymous says
Why test them? We need leaders not political conmen and women
Anonymous says
How else can we know without testing. who do you know that has already been vetted and has the desired qualities and has proven capable among all those vying. No one so unfortunately we have to let someone else try out and if they cant manage we also kick them out next election or even impeach them if they are completely incapable.
Kalahari says
nobody needs platform to express opinion, telling us about nasa principals for being in government for 27 years, you are defending uthamaki blindly, can you tell us truth what’s Kenyatta did to people of gatundu? what’s mwai kibaki President did to people of othaya including ageing sister making and sales kiondos for survival.
Anonymous says
I come from othaya and trust me kibaki did alot for that small town I call home,,,from tarmarcking all roads yes all to that small one that leads to my local church,,it was a dream come true that made me so proud to call that place my shags,,,he lit the streets making them look like nyairofi lol…he held the young people by hand and helped create jobs as well as eliminate illegal brew….he refurbished stadiums in othaya I tell you…he helped re construct the market ,a market you had to once swim in mud to do any shopping now was new with a roof and organized stalls we had never seen such things you guy…..among many other things such as making government services accessible before the huduma centre era . I could go on and on,,, but one thing I know the kibaki uthamaki I would vote for even thirty years if it was possible…..enjoy your old age Mzee we enjoyed your tenure
Anonymous says
You must protect him he is your man, I have no problem with whatever side of the political side you’re in. I know you only have one vote just like me but If you find the two scenarios comparable, then you are more obtuse than I thought.
Jeshi says
Mr. concerned Kenyan, its you who doesn’t understand what is being talked about. Who among those you have named has ever been president? The back stops with the president. He runs the government, he manages our taxes and finances, He has the backing of the people and the steering wheel. By saying that people have been in Govt. for 27 years makes me pity your reasoning because they have never been given a chance to be president so we can evaluate their perfomance. When Uhuru was a finance Minister we had serious computer and typing errors in the finance docket. What did he do?????
Anonymous says
The same scenario was witnessed in the office of the prime minister;employing relatives and sycophants, kazi kwa vijana scandal, maize scandal. And by the way how did he acquire molasses company in kisumu? How did Wetangula, mudavadi and kalonzo acquire their wealth? Heard of Yatta land grabbing,sale of kenyan embassy premise in Japan and cemetery land in nairobi?
How comes these people are super rich? All these guys are political conmen. If they are serious about helping yhe common mwananchi, then why are they still squabbling over their presidential candidate? Kenyan politics is purely tribal and nothing else.
Oliver Otsimi says
Diversionary dialogue does not have to come in. The writer is very specific on whom he is addressing here. Its the president and his role as the CEO of Kenya. Look at it as an appraisal. When you get appraised its not about what your colleague or someone else has done. Its about what was put down as your tasks/milestones and how you have fared against them. So spare us the comparison with Joho, ODM, Waiguru, etc. They were not given the mandate that the president is executing
mercy silvya says
Thank you Oliver.
Anonymous says
“change 0ur mentality of high expectation from the government” you say? The government is not doing us any favors. We pay our taxes and in return expect quality services. We should not entertain mediocrity.
Daniel says
Like a true son of this country honestly id like to say something………..on the issue that we are not yet at the right time for proper governance is just playing horse sh###. kindly agree that change must start at a place in time even if its achievement will be felt years to come and on the same breath there are no better times to do so than now. Sons and Daughters of this nation it takes a man…………..and woman of character to admit failure and at this level we have.This has nothing to do with political affiliation, tribal or any other faction its all about this great land of ours Kenya a land that Roger Whittaker found fit to bellow a tune in its honor…………………..so kindly as we gear towards election just remember this ain’t anything else other than this land Kenya
Mzalendo says
you’re delusional. Uhuru has failed in every way possible. Why is he launching campaigns to tell the people what he has done? or is it because they don’t have eyes? people are not blind. they can see that there’s nothing so even the so called service delivery charter is a waste of more resources. message to uhuru: if you want to be listened to by Kenyans, first Go home and learn how to lead a country of elites. you can lie to yourself and to Ruto and Waiguru, but not to kenyans!
William Omoit says
Khalwaleist says
From launching pit latrines to launching pictures.
alex says
if you are menstrating it is hard to control your emotions…raila he himself failed kibera..then about ruling in times of dictators hio nayo ni upuzi tu..who doesn’t know raila..hata mtoto ya kuzaliwa anajua raila ni mkorofi na pesa ya devolution mingi imeenda kwa mfuko yake..supporting raila is like putting your bets on a man utd game tovwinwwwww
sinkozi says
did you know that kibera is partly owned by your tribes men
alex says
raila what did he do for bondo when he was pm what did he do for kibera when he was mp..aende akunie paper bag maana amezoea halafu airushe kwa mtu shambani raila is devil worshiper akufe na lucifer wake jinga yeye
Angel says
Really?? Can’t blame you for being blind to see what is before you I believe you have a problem with self empowerment! Your still rooted to old age politics of hate and tribalism, I can see where your coming from!
Henry N. says
At lease bread wasn’t this expensive when Raila was PM
g trinity says
what is wrong when a kikuyu says that the government is doing well because he has carried the day by taking all the national cake,and also when a luo complains that the government has done zzzzzzzero work be cause he has not recieved a national cake yet .both of them are right since they are talking the reality who wrong then?the president?who?who? am in dillema. i think it is the president since like a father to the nation should exercised equity to all
Anonymous says
l still dont understand how Raila is coming in this. People can be so vague. Nkt
Anonymous says
That’s plain truth, just tell him again and again
We’re sick and tired of this regime, they actually sweet talked us to vote them in without what their intension was. Never again, let it serve to us as an eye opener..
Anonymous says
Surely, call a spade a spade. Jubilee has worsened than expected.Arrogance has become their order of the day. They took Kenyans for a ride. Roads, roads, roads up to now pictures of roads to convince us. Mzee Kibaki did them and we saw. He didnt open portals for us to see, everybody felt them. Uhuru is just rushing to open roads constructions which stalls immediately he leaves. Walikula nyama sasa imewageuka.. Truely, this guys have done nothing apart from enriching their families with stolen monies.
Everybody has a right to vote whoever they want,but, dont defend this tribal duo because ni ”uthamaki”. We are all suffering as Kenyans.Nobody is good hata NASA have their short comings, but we need to change. I fully support the author and thank her for the bold move.
Let it sink down Uhuru’s mind that pride comes before a fall!
Anonymous says
we are fed up by this failed govt, they should go home as early as 8am asubuhi come 8th aug
Anonymous says
Last time i checked , being a kenyan as u keep referring to us, i never appointed you to be my spokesperson.Speak for yourself
Keni Don says
Haha haha haha Raila this Raila that.. This guy former (PM) must be very powerful or so relevant that he must be mentioned every where politics circulates. The main agenda is how Kenya is being driven yet some pockets of blinded tribal lunatics want to deviate from the main agenda. Stick to the truth no matter where you come from since it will be the only true tool for salvation. Corruption,Tribalism and ethnic cleansing has became a norm for my country Kenya. Some tribes no longer exist since it has became for the few who rule. Whatever has a beginning must an will have an end. Time will come that those that dis-pissed others will face the music that they played to victims. A time is coming when my people will rule says the Lord God, we just have to be patient and tolerate them keeping faith that it will be better
Anonymous says
How can he not be relevant when almost half of the country worships him?
Anonymous says
How can he not be relevant when almost half the country worships him?
Kenyan patriot says
Kenya is for us. Neither kikuyu, luhya, taita nor luo are enjoying the current inflation. Unemployment, high cost of living. !! Guys it’s always good to be affiliated a candidate bt our Kenyan interests should be enshrined in our hearts irrespective of who we pay allegiance to. Black or White Kenya is burning!! Only a fool can pretend that all is well.
Anonymous says
On point. At this rate we need to be more objective…..otherwise, there will be nothing left! No jobs, war, corruption!
kim says
barbz says
omg, the meat eating sprees’ lol
Anonymous says
Politics in our country are just filthy, all about one’s selfish gains. Ni kama hawa “wakubwa” wakiiaga dunia watazikwa na mali yao
Daggy says
Kindly stop this nonsense saying Raila this Raila that. He is a national leader, you don’t expect him to to work for people of bondo but rather the Kenyan people unlike you are thinking. We saw what was happening when Rails was a prime minister. The frustrations that followed. Go vote for your own as you say, this marriage is working now well,a time is comingvwhen it will be bitter. 2022. Am wait and see.
Anonymous says
It is called view it the way you are seeing it ok i have only one question ” if you are driving a passengers car and all over sudden you got an accident who is to blame the diver or the passengers on board and that is what The so called Mr. president have done to Kenyans so it is time for us to see who is going to lead Kenya and deal with this endless corruption. but if when cannot change then changes will change us period!
vitandaVingi says
Naji says
People forget so quickly. The same leaders insults are being thrown at are the same leaders who suffered for some of your foul mouths to have that freedom of speech you have to spew garbage from your brains right now.
Kenyan born says
In my 32 years as a Kenyan, I am yet to receive favor or opportunities because of my tribe. When people cried, died and lost property in 2007, no politician irrespective of tribe called me by name, offered me a safe haven, or gave comfort to my family. When the dust has fallen and our words and hands destroy our nation, these politicians will emerge unscathed. I applaud the writer, any person holding public office must deliver or go home regardless of their tribe, political party, or affiliation.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Some comments! wacheni feelings! stick to the facts! the author has done her analysis, do yours to counter if you feel there are inaccuracies! As for me, I can feel the pain just like many Kenyans.
sulesh says
The author is right according to his side of story..But on the other side of story UHURU is still the next Commander In Chief.until 2022..
Anonymous says
The concerned Kenyan looks an imbecile pantanom kindly stop engaging him or her.
Anonymous says
This luo lady is just tribal n useless
Anonymous says
You are all the same. All we as Kenyans ever do is mouth mouth mouth. You all know what they say about empty debes . Start giving solutions instead of pointing fingers. Give solutions that are based on integrity, genuine wealth creation , equality and most of all national unity…we have to start loving each other as a Kenyan people. Belive in this with an shakable faith that things will have to get better. Fight for this to your last breath and only then will we see tremendous change in this country. It starts with you and no one else….dont be fooled. Be the change you are looking for. Fight for all those who are unable to fight for themselves……STOP POINTING FINGERS.
Baba Dogo says
Please Oyier…like you can be objective !
You are just a baba sycophant.
Stop pretending to be otherwise.
Anonymous says
we are all kenyans and we should respect any outcome of the election.
Damson Opiyo Onger says
We should stop all this nonsense about Presidency and name calling…In my view,majority of Kenyans have forgotten to remember God when faced with a crisis.The Predidency is a respected Institution and likewise the name Raila.Let’s not joke with such matters which escalates animosity..We are a Nation with common background .Let us keep the Heritage…God Bless Kenya ! God Bless us All..contact me on 254713235537
kenyan says
thanks to God we have inteligent people in kenya.the truth of the matter is now kenya is at its worst,uhuru gives a shit what people think.and does what he pleases,i cant believe that now am limited to two packs of Sugar,electricity and water are becoming a luxury as a result of frequent rationings,our Soldiers are used as puppets to fill political pockets on their heads,chokoras and criminals are back on the streets,farmers neglected,corruption is at its all time high,we have been angered and reangered till we reached a point of acceptance of come what may,the government is almost on 100 corrupt.am sure all of us are feeling this.thats why its becoming less tribal,not all kikuyus are backing uhuru now.his term has been a perfect example of chaos,injustice,mysterious scandals and downright failure.the people have given up on the government coz its like a freakshow.come august 8,the elections might get rigged again and kenyans will be cool with it coz we are afraid to repeat another 2007.i pray we dont have to bleed again for this political corhots.lets trash the garbage come elections.
Me says
We are still going to vote for this government . This time massively.
Anonymous says
you know what the saddest thing is we can see all these things,,we can feel the impact of these said things but again what options do we have my people….it is like having to choose between a snake bite and bee stings all over your body….I wish one day we can have one of us key board warriors who have done deep analysis like how the writer did wake up and seek elective positions to be the change they want to see,,,then maybe we can have a shot at the Kenya we want….it’s sad btw when our solutions are limited to uthamaki and usamaki……people we don’t believe in,, people we don’t trust but due to lack of an alternatives we have to do with….I pray for a revolution,a day we all say it’s enough ata sisi tupatie nchi yetu we lead ourselves……..I will vote either not because I believe in them,,or think they will bring change but because I have no alternative
Anonymous says
so sad you still dont understand what it is you want
James Mwangi says
Confused kenyan, a country is not a company that you run. I didn’t see any fact there. Jubilee government is not perfect still has room for improvement, for them to score an E on their manifesto you must be dead asleep that you don’t even appreciate the peace you have. Ask south sudan what it means tough economic and security times
Anonymous says
psychopath…peace.. seriously
Sam says
We are blinded by our tribesmen. The elite to be precise. Such a sorry state of affairs.