Uhuru Kenyatta – The Economy SABOTEUR !

By Justus Atuti
Yes….I am talking to you…UHURU Muigai Kenyatta. The son of Johnstone Kamau Wangengi. Stop burying your head in the sand like an ostritch, with all your ears.
Play mature politics…politics of grownups, the grownup that you are….politics, far away from our economy. Do not rub Kenyans wrongly by sabotaging businesses belonging to the Kenyans with a political stand that you can’t sway.
You failed to create a single job for the youths you pretended to love, the youths that you made your capaign tool in 2013. You can’t pinpoint a single job that you have created in the over 3 years in an illegal power, the power that you grabbed. The economy is headed for anarchy. It is already in the ICU. Taking a step to fight your opponents an economic war after the political war fails is pure nonesense. You won’t succeed with this one. Such a single foolish decision affects Kenyans of all walks of life and from all communities, including your own.
Do you have a place in mind where you are going to employ the Kenyans you are rendering jobless?DO YOU?
Simple common sense dictates that you use common sense to take actions. So. KRA only woke up that Joho has been evading tax after, you as the chief auditor visited Mombasa. So. KPA realized that Joho business companies have been importing illegal and counterfeit goods, only when you went on a political tour in Mombasa. Who are you kidding?
So. Finally you allow KPA and KRA to allow Joho businesses to clear the very last goods in their premises and close until you communicate. How foolish of you! How sad! So. If Joho has evaded tax as you want us to understand, have you taken him to court? If Joho handles counterfeit goods and drugs in his business, are you allowing him to clear his last consignments of the counterfeit goods and the drugs, and close shop thereafter?…
We know your problem. You wanted Fidel Castro Odinga Road named Waiguru Road, or Kamau Road or Mwangi and Njeri Road.FORGET IT….!
Stop old KANU politics. Stop playing with Kenyans who have already had enough of you.
UHURU Kenyatta. Growup. Don’t rub Kenyans the wrong way. Kenyans have had enough. Do you know the wrath of an impatient man? Kenyans patience with you is waning very fast. The cup of anger is full to the bream. Don’t make it burst before it’s due time. You won’t handle it.
PLAY MATURE POLITICS, POLITICS OF GROWNUPS.. POLITICS WITH CONSCIENCE. ….
jammo says
Atuti wacha ujinga na siasa za ukabila. Ni lazima mtu ajifunze kumtii Rais
Anonymous says
Wewe ndiye mkabila
otieno says
A few lazy people lost their jobs working @ joho’s Docks .but uhuru saved millions of rice and sugar farmers. That’s Avery small price for right decisions .k
Anonymous says
You have proved to be an imbecile waaa
Anonymous says
You are the idiot
Proversbs 6: 16-19. says
Tafakari Proverbs 6: 16-19.
Hili ni shida la taifa letu.
Tu ji hadhari na viongozi tunao wachagu, manake, nienendo na tabia zao, si vyema.
Kamwe, hawa awastahili kuchaguliwa.
demonstdemo says
A good father sets the best example’s to his children,imagine if your father,after drinking,comes home walking without innerwear,would respect him?
Moses kuria says
https://youtu.be/0zPFI5WKkLo
Anonymous says
https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwjR3rDVm9LKAhUM7WMKHQjyDHMQjRwIBw&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DRUP53yrslwA&psig=AFQjCNEvjL5Iao8bB4iocqM-cUQNZ0N7fQ&ust=1454266117960742
Mwangi mzalendo says
THIS CHILD WHO MADE HIMSELF A PRESIDENT IS TRULY RULING KENYA CHILDISHLY…NKT MWIZI HUYU
Anonymous says
s failed all tests miserably. Uhiuru does not love Kenyans. Its like he is driving a bus called Kenya when he is blind and competent drivers are telling him that its a dangerous drive even to himself but he is foolishly stubborn and doesnt care. Ni mtu wa aina gani huyu?
This time round this careless fellow will learn a lesson even before 2017.
Anonymous says
The guys who are supporting him are just foolish imbeciles majority of whom are his kinsmen lost in the sea of stupid tribalism. NKT.
Anonymous says
He is too ashamed to tell Kenyan kDF were killed in Somali Bure kabisa.
O.A says
all I c here r tribal opinion n comments. first of all the writer needs to mature he is not political but tribal. and comments too are worse. y don’t u all showoff against each other on the ballot box rather than online.
Sammy says
Hahah
PAUL KOLUOCH says
“A FAILED LEADER, IS A FAILED NATION”, AND VIS-A-VIS.
Anonymous says
Very true ,tell this fools
Anonymous says
Luos comment with anger yet they know very well that uncircumcised gentile will never rule this great nation. Rao is a devil worshipper who has no idea what Kenyans want he only thinks of presidency which he will never test. He will die a bitter man like his fellow luos who have for long and eventually died before seen raila’s presidency…..by 2017 HIV aids will have swept all of u and reduce ur votes by 65% nugu
winy says
1963 jaramogi stepped down in favour of mzee kenyatta but later kenyatta sacked, 2002 raila said kibaki tosha later they were sacked, 2007 kalonzo said kibaki tosha and was promised to become next president after kibaki, mdvd was then called madimon finally ruto is crying foul over the shianjoroge running the GK. mjinga akielevuka mwerefu [shia njoroge] huwa mashakani.
Hassan says
Ooh !know my Kenyan brothers you sound like tribe kakoons you are inciting Kenyan nation please tell us something will help us out of the mess not fulini is this and fulini is that plz thinks of change for better kenya tomorrow
Thanks
Hassan nbi
0nyinkwa says
pliz don’t tear our beloved country apart God as a plan .prepare FOR miracle 2017 history will be brought up
Simba says
Right on!
oloo kamau says
This fool posting KDF pictures should be shot dead. he is a kenyan alshabaab guy who is in cord.
Real patriots be you in cord or of this country flash out evil people amongst us.
Gsolo says
Some comments here are extremist and only meant to stoke tribal animosity. Let us rise above parochialism to ensure we are united in holding our leaders to account.
kusema bila kutenda says
sawa Atuti. Cool down. Acha hasira. Sasa itisha madodo chapo ya 30 nitakulipia. Najua uko njaa. Najua pia were ndiye tegemeo kwenu. Hata kama uko na ukumwi, were ni afadhali mandugu zako na madada zako si wote walikufa na ukimwi na akacha watoto wengi sana yatima? pole achana na akina joho biashara zake yeye in tajiri hawezi kukusaidia. ona ni Mimi maskini kama wewe nime kununulia madodo. Siku poa sindio bro
ODM Adviser says
JOHO was transiting heroine and cocaine in those container depots, otherwise where do you think those drugs come from….even late George Saitoti said Joho and his brother were drug traffickers, Raila supports dug dealers, terrorists
THE 13th DISCIPLE.. says
Atuti you’ve killed it man!! I salute you. Man you’ve got gutts! You are the MAN,the rest commenting here a Women! Kenya needs brave Men like u not cowards to move forward!! You’ve got balls man,no one dead or alive can say it better to the prezzo like u just did!! I like your style. So brave,bold and courageous under fire!! To say ur hotter is an understatement. You speak and the prezzo must listen to feel it,man!! Maximum respect brotherman Atuti!! Believe me,your work will not be in vain. The wearer of the shoes,know where it pinches the most,i understand your pain,suffering and struggle we are 2gether on this!!! Siku moja tu ya MUNGU better must come!!!
