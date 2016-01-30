Uhuru Kenyatta – The Economy SABOTEUR !

By Justus Atuti

Yes….I am talking to you…UHURU Muigai Kenyatta. The son of Johnstone Kamau Wangengi. Stop burying your head in the sand like an ostritch, with all your ears.

Play mature politics…politics of grownups, the grownup that you are….politics, far away from our economy. Do not rub Kenyans wrongly by sabotaging businesses belonging to the Kenyans with a political stand that you can’t sway.

You failed to create a single job for the youths you pretended to love, the youths that you made your capaign tool in 2013. You can’t pinpoint a single job that you have created in the over 3 years in an illegal power, the power that you grabbed. The economy is headed for anarchy. It is already in the ICU. Taking a step to fight your opponents an economic war after the political war fails is pure nonesense. You won’t succeed with this one. Such a single foolish decision affects Kenyans of all walks of life and from all communities, including your own.

Do you have a place in mind where you are going to employ the Kenyans you are rendering jobless?DO YOU?

Simple common sense dictates that you use common sense to take actions. So. KRA only woke up that Joho has been evading tax after, you as the chief auditor visited Mombasa. So. KPA realized that Joho business companies have been importing illegal and counterfeit goods, only when you went on a political tour in Mombasa. Who are you kidding?

So. Finally you allow KPA and KRA to allow Joho businesses to clear the very last goods in their premises and close until you communicate. How foolish of you! How sad! So. If Joho has evaded tax as you want us to understand, have you taken him to court? If Joho handles counterfeit goods and drugs in his business, are you allowing him to clear his last consignments of the counterfeit goods and the drugs, and close shop thereafter?…

We know your problem. You wanted Fidel Castro Odinga Road named Waiguru Road, or Kamau Road or Mwangi and Njeri Road.FORGET IT….!

Stop old KANU politics. Stop playing with Kenyans who have already had enough of you.

UHURU Kenyatta. Growup. Don’t rub Kenyans the wrong way. Kenyans have had enough. Do you know the wrath of an impatient man? Kenyans patience with you is waning very fast. The cup of anger is full to the bream. Don’t make it burst before it’s due time. You won’t handle it.

PLAY MATURE POLITICS, POLITICS OF GROWNUPS.. POLITICS WITH CONSCIENCE. ….