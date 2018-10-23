We Killed Future Of Kikuyu Youth & Hawkers via China Invasion, Only Raila Can Rescue Ordinary Folks

By Sospeter O ‘Mwangi’

Central Kenya residents are very blessed, but like the Jews in Canaan, have a very poor memory. Once they sit pretty in power, they forget where they came from, and get emotional without regard to objectivity. For example, when Kibaki came to power, they talked of facing East, and with ICC, they were very excited that now they could get back at the West whom they blamed for Uhuru ICC predicament. It hasn’t even been a decade since China came on shore, and I fought with my neighbors so much here on facebook. They had become praise singers for communist regimes like China, and Russia. Regimes that slaughter their citizens were being praised in Central Kenya, just as a way of taking the war to the doorstep of the West. They cheered on China as an emerging economic powerhouse, on the rise, while the West was on the decline.

Fast forward to 2018 and the Chinese are now swarming their sanctuaries in River Road, and hawking goods that they would otherwise hawk, while winning tenders that they would otherwise win, and doing jobs that they would ordinarily do. And let’s face it, Central Kenya blessed with very beautiful girls, I can attest to that, and the Chinese are taking their girls and wives, and you know you can’t hide it when a Chinese kid suddenly shows up in a family.

I warned Central Kenya about the Chinese, and now again am warning them to keep off Ruto, coz after 2022 you will cry in the toilet. Save this post. Don’t get emotional about some political debt that you know nothing about. It’s time to move on House of Mumbi. You can make things right, before its too late, the writing is on the wall. And after 2 presidents in a row, you just can’t blow this up, then go back to square one, a life of potholes, and poor market for your coffee, tea, bananas & macadamia, until the “Kibaki Tosha” declaration rescued your arses.

We can’t keep regretting silly decisions every 5 yrs, while in the middle of making the next mistake. This Ruto dalliance is a silly mistake that even this Rigathi guy is a High Priest, and then he will cry around 2024… Central has to start preparing for their future, and very diligently so,,, coz they have very low tolerance to problems unlike the other poverty-struck parts of Kenya which are used to mashida.

READ HERE What Hon Rigathi Gachagua told Uhuru