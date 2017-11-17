This Is How Uhuru Jubilee Should Have Handled Raila Homecoming

If I was the security chief in GoK, I would have done several things:

1. Created a holding area outside JKIA for all those keen to receive Odinga on arrival back home.

2. Allow the Nasa elected leaders access to the airport vicinity.

3. Guided Odinga to address his supporters in the designated area outside JKIA.

4. Then escorted the whole entourage together with his supporters to the intended venue of their rally. Clear traffic for them so that the can move quickly.

Would we have witnessed all this drama?

But then again, governments work in mysterious ways.